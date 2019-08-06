Public consultation: chlorinated paraffins in food and feed

EFSA is seeking feedback from interested parties on its scientific opinion about the risks to human and animal health related to the presence of chlorinated paraffins in food and feed.

Chlorinated paraffins have been produced since the 1930s for a variety of purposes and are used as additives in lubricants, flame retardants in the rubber industry, and in plastics and sealants, among other uses. Chlorinated paraffins may be released into the environment through product use or improper disposal and therefore may also contaminate food and feed.

The deadline for submitting comments is 17 September 2019