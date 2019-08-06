Pax8’s John Street Named Top SaaS CEO by The Software Report

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that John Street, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, has been name a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report .



Street was selected for the award due to his visionary career, leadership, integrity, intellect, drive, and organizational culture. Throughout his career, Street’s companies have been listed on the Inc. 500 five times and named one of the best places to work by ComputerWorld, The Denver Post, The Denver Business Journal, Built In Colorado, and more. He is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for building disruptive technology that helps businesses grow.

“I am honored to be part of an influential group of leaders who are disrupting traditional business with outstanding technology innovations,” said Street. “I believe that culture, core values, and determination sets our organization apart, and we look forward to the impact we will continue to make on the industry—enabling organizations across the world to adopt more cloud solutions.”

The Software Report curated the list of exceptional CEOs based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants. Nominees were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided on the CEOs character. The most highly regarded CEOs had a high volume of nominations showing consistency to primary characteristics comprising the individual’s effective leadership style.

“We were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect, and admiration for the leaders selected to be on this prestigious list,” said J. Carlos, Editor at The Software Report. “It became clear that to build a high-performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needed to possess a unique set of rare skills. We congratulate John on his leadership skills and accomplishments, which earned him a top spot on the list.”

