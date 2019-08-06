Global Data Center & Colocation Provider Selects United Fiber & Data for Connectivity
UFD’s Diverse Fiber Network Provides Additional High-Performance Connectivity
/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD), a leading provider of a secure, scalable, carrier-neutral dark fiber network, has been selected by a global data center & colocation provider for fiber-optic connectivity.
UFD’s dark fiber solution for this customer includes 25 pairs/50 fiber strands total. Through this UFD solution, the customer will receive additional high-performance connectivity that will link a Manhattan-based data center to the customer’s major facility in Secaucus, New Jersey, while simultaneously connecting the Manhattan data center to a Newark, New Jersey-based data center.
The solution leverages UFD’s wholly owned and operated, greenfield built, low-latency network that connects the company’s 60+ mile metro fiber-optic network in New York City (NYC), with 330+ buildings on net, to Ashburn, Virginia, via its 340-mile geographically diverse long-haul route. UFD’s all-new dark fiber network offers substantial levels of bandwidth, a higher level of security, and scalability.
The northeastern United States is a key market and hub for UFD, providing customers with a secure, alternative route to meet capacity and diversity needs.
“UFD’s high fiber count footprint in NYC and our diverse long-haul route to Ashburn, Virginia, enable us to be one of the few providers that can offer major global customers access to a reliable, leading-edge communications network,” said Bill Hynes, Founder and CEO of United Fiber & Data. “Our high-capacity fiber network solution is well-positioned to enable our customers to meet the demands of today’s changing telecommunications landscape.”
About United Fiber & Data, LLC
United Fiber & Data (UFD) is a leading provider of a secure, scalable, carrier-neutral dark fiber network and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. In May 2019, UFD completed its highly anticipated low-latency fiber-optic network between New York City (NYC) and Ashburn, Virginia. UFD’s wholly owned, purpose-built, greenfield network connects the company’s 13-mile metro ring in NYC to Ashburn, Virginia, via a 340-mile physically diverse long-haul route. For more information, visit www.UFD.com.
United Fiber & Data Media Contact: Claudia Bantel, Marketing Director Email: marketing@ufd.com
