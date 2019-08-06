How I Learned the Secrets of the New Millionaire Class (And You Can, Too)

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) In 2013, the price of a single bitcoin was about $125; by 2017, that same bitcoin was worth $20,000. It was one of the greatest investments of our lifetime, unlocking a flood of new money—and minting a new generation of “crypto millionaires.”

Now, Mind Hacking author and Bitcoin Market Journal founder Sir John Hargrave has unlocked their secrets.

In BLOCKCHAIN FOR EVERYONE: How I Learned the Secrets of the New Millionaire Class (And You Can, Too) [Aug. 6, 2019; Gallery Books], comedy-writer-turned-Internet-entrepreneur Hargrave takes us along on his wild, ultra-modern quest into the Silicon Valley-meets-Wall Street revolution that irreversibly altered our perception of money. (Think Bitcoin for Dummies meets The Big Short.)

As he divulges his hard-earned entrepreneurial triumphs, shattering losses, and the blood-sweat-and-tears hustle in between, Hargrave breaks down in straightforward, accessible terms the concept of blockchain—the innovative technology behind bitcoin and cryptocurrency—and the practical ways anyone with a computer can tap into this $250 billion digital currency market.

Hargrave wants you to become rich and is eager to provide the tools to help you do it, using real-life stories, easy-to-understand examples and illustrations, and a healthy serving of humor. BLOCKCHAIN FOR EVERYONE delves into who created bitcoin (the mysterious and elusive Satoshi Nakamoto), why it holds value (because we agree it does), where to purchase some (trusted, user-friendly online services), and, most importantly, how to gauge a digital currency’s value (the Blockchain Investor Scorecard).

Giving us a peek into his own investment strategy, Hargrave also provides step-by-step instructions for how much traditional cash to allocate toward your own digital investments (and when), as well as how to diversify your portfolio with bitcoin and other tokens, like Ethereum and Ripple.

Regardless of ill-informed critiques of crypto, blockchain technology is a tidal wave of transformation that is disrupting businesses, governments, and the world economy (e.g. Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra, etc.). Hargrave illustrates this bourgeoning potential through the following game changing concepts:

Relief for the Unbanked – People without access to traditional financial institutions can depend on blockchain for transferring money or buying smart stocks. Similarly, citizens of countries with unstable currencies, like the Venezuelan bolívar, can mitigate financial strain by storing their wealth via cryptocurrencies.

– People without access to traditional financial institutions can depend on blockchain for transferring money or buying smart stocks. Similarly, citizens of countries with unstable currencies, like the Venezuelan bolívar, can mitigate financial strain by storing their wealth via cryptocurrencies. Tokenization of Real-World Assets – In the same way that a company’s value can be divided into shares, cryptocurrency allows us to similarly divide the value of anything, from art to real estate to loan portfolios, resulting in infinite investment opportunities.

– In the same way that a company’s value can be divided into shares, cryptocurrency allows us to similarly divide the value of anything, from art to real estate to loan portfolios, resulting in infinite investment opportunities. The Great Checkbook in the Sky – Every cryptocurrency transaction is automatically recorded on the blockchain in public view, which could usher in an era of radical transparency in banking for careful consumers, conscientious investors… or even government watchdogs.

The first blockchain investing guide written for the layperson, BLOCKCHAIN FOR EVERYONE will help people from all walks of life understand how to build wealth wisely. It’s the new investing manifesto!

About the Author:

SIR JOHN HARGRAVE is the author of three books and the publisher of Bitcoin Market Journal, which reaches over 100,000 blockchain investors monthly. He is one of the most sought-after speakers on the blockchain circuit, educating and entertaining audiences around the world.

BLOCKCHAIN FOR EVERYONE

By Sir John Hargrave | Gallery Books | Pub Date: August 6, 2019

ISBN: 9781982113544 | Hardcover | $26.99

ISBN: 9781982113766 | E-book | $12.99

