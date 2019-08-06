HEIDENHAIN Supports Mastercam to Better Enable 5-Axis Machining

-New TNC 5X Mill Post Processor Now Available for Controls-

In a collaborative effort to best enable 5-axis machining for users with HEIDENHAIN TNC controls and Mastercam® CAD/CAM software, a new collaborate post processor is now available. Called the HEIDENHAIN TNC 5X Mill post processor, CNC Software, Inc., developers of Mastercam software, introduced it recently after coordinating development efforts between the two companies. Collaboration also included beta testers and industry resellers in order to best meet the worldwide demand of providing a consistent, high quality HEIDENHAIN translation post.

All HEIDENHAIN control users that use Mastercam CAD/CAM software can now benefit from this newly developed processor, including those using iTNC 530, TNC 620 and TNC 640 controls.

“HEIDENHAIN is committed to ensuring that our control customers have the tools they need during any 5-axis machining application, and this collaboration post processor is just one example,” explained Gisbert Ledvon, HEIDENHAIN TNC Business Development Manager. “We are now experiencing an increased demand in North America for our newest TNC 640 control for high precision 5-axis machine tools, and we want those customers to know that if they have Mastercam software, we are dedicated to providing ongoing translation updates as needed!”

The HEIDENHAIN TNC 5x Mill post processor includes support for the following:

iTNC 530, TNC 620, and TNC 640 controls

PLANE commands (STAY, TURN, MOVE) SPATIAL VECTOR EULER

TCPM TCPM (TNC640) M128 (TNC530)

Multi-axis machining: Rotary output Vector output

Drilling CYCLE 200 (Drilling) CYCLE 205 (Universal Pecking) CYCLE 203 (Universal Drilling) CYCLE 207 (Rigid Tapping) CYCLE 202 (Boring) CYCLE 201 (Reaming)

Cutter comp (2D / 3D)

Subprograms

Safe Retract Routine

Coolant (X-style)

Canned text

Manual entry

HSM support (CYCL DEF 32)

Axis clamping

Work offsets (CYCL DEF 247 DATUM SETTING)

Transform operations (No subroutine output)

Rotary axis limit detection





About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 8475194702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us Julian Renz HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 847-884-4761 jrenz@heidenhain.com



