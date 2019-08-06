Axcient Launches Marketing Enablement Portal for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today revealed the Axcient Marketing Portal (AMP), a new marketing enablement tool for its partner community. AMP was designed to enable MSPs to build comprehensive marketing programs simply and scale their company’s marketing efforts. The announcement was made in conjunction with CompTIA’s 2019 ChannelCon event taking place this week in Las Vegas.

“MSPs are masters at managing their clients’ IT environments, and they often don’t have the time or resources to market their business,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “As a value-add to our partner community, we are excited to introduce AMP, our marketing enablement tool that will give MSPs access to content custom-built for their end clients. By helping MSPs market new solutions to their customers, it will enable them to better optimize their clients’ businesses and build more robust technology stacks. This will ultimately drive more profitability for MSPs.”

Marketing is an essential function to drive more sales. However, it takes time and expertise to execute an effective marketing strategy, and it can take up a lot of money and resources that MSPs simply don’t have. Axcient understands the value that marketing support and resources can provide. The powerful marketing tool provides partners with the comprehensive resources and marketing assets so MSPs can creatively and effectively position their companies in the market and enhance their brand without the additional headcount or associated cost. From customizable collateral to automated email campaigns, Axcient is providing partners with the marketing essentials.

“The brandable Replibit content is awesome,” said Steve Brewer, president at Data Tech Café, Inc. and an Axcient partner. “It makes my life and selling the solution so much easier.”

To view the AMP video, please click here . To learn more, visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

PR@axcient.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.