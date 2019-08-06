VMRay Announces Partnership With SentinelOne to Combat Evasive Malware

Integration Provides SentinelOne Enterprise Customers with Seamless Robust Malware Analysis and Detection

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [BlackHat 2019] – VMRay , a provider of automated malware detection and analysis solutions, today announced a new partnership with SentinelOne , the autonomous endpoint protection company. The new partnership will enable SentinelOne customers to dramatically accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats across all endpoints.



With this joint solution, SentinelOne’s Endpoint Protection Platform will automatically collect and route suspicious malware samples via its API. VMRay will render a definitive verdict based on its behavioral scoring algorithm and send it directly to a customer’s SentinelOne dashboard for triage and response. VMRay will be demonstrating this at the BlackHat Conference in Las Vegas at VMRay’s Booth #774 as well as SentinelOne’s Booth #222.

“By identifying and integrating various best-of-breed and complementary solutions into the SentinelOne platform, we are able to offer our customers a sophisticated multi-layered approach to their threat detection capabilities,” said Chris Bates, VP Security Strategy, SentinelOne. “VMRay has established itself as the premier malware analysis solution in the market. We are excited to seamlessly integrate their sandboxing capabilities within our endpoint platform and are confident this combined solution will be embraced by our customers as they look for new ways to rapidly understand and respond to unknown threats.”

In today’s dynamic threat environment, signature-based security solutions are unable to detect threats which have never been seen before. VMRay represents a radical departure from traditional malware sandbox analysis methods. Combining hypervisor-based dynamic analysis with static and real-time reputation engines, security teams can quickly detect threats and extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), while remaining invisible to malware.

“Our focus at VMRay is to empower security and incident response teams with actionable intelligence in order to quickly block and remediate the latest advanced threats,” said Uriel Cohen, Vice President of Products for VMRay. “As one of the fastest-growing cloud-native endpoint protection platforms, SentinelOne is a natural integration partner for VMRay that will enable customers to immediately enhance their threat detection and analysis capabilities.”

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne , on LinkedIn or Facebook .

