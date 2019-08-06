TrueCommerce Named 2019 Great Supply Chain Partner

/EIN News/ -- -- Company recognized as an outstanding provider of suppliers’ services and solutions --

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, recognized it as a "2019 Great Supply Chain Partner.” The company was awarded for its superior customer service and best-in-class commerce network solutions .

“For seventeen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management.”

SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for seventeen consecutive years. 2019 once again brought a very competitive field of nominations.

“We are excited to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain - the acknowledged global supply chain authority publication,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The award validates our strategy to deliver comprehensive supply chain and unified commerce solutions that help our customers do business in every direction.”

In the supply chain industry, TrueCommerce is known for its TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connect customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business partner to partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

About SupplyChainBrain (www.supplychainbrain.com)

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

