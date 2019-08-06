Angola and South Korea strengthen cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The Republics of Angola and South Korea intend to strengthen bilateral relations at level of parliaments and expand political, cultural and sport cooperation said on Monday an official source. ,

Speaking to the press, the South Korea to Angola, Kim Chang-sik, said the issues related to the expansion of bilateral cooperation at various levels topped the audience with Angolan parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

In addition, the Asian diplomat said that his country’s embassy in Angola will continue to hold contacts with third commission of the National Assembly of Angola (handles with Foreign Affairs) as a result of the two-day visit of a delegation of the Korea/Angola Parliamentary Friendship Association.

