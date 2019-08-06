Cority and Enhesa Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Provide End-to-End EHS Regulatory Compliance Assurance

/EIN News/ --

Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Enhesa, the leading EHS regulatory content provider to provide the most comprehensive global compliance management solution in the market.

Building upon the long-term partnership between Cority and Enhesa, the expanded relationship demonstrates a stronger commitment on a global scale and further deepens Cority’s compliance management offering. With seamless integration of Enhesa’s robust regulatory content – spanning over 290 jurisdictions worldwide – into Cority’s unified true SaaS platform, organizations can now leverage a single solution for global compliance coverage.

“Keeping up with constant regulatory changes is an ongoing challenge for EHS professionals – especially for multinationals operating across many regions,” said Bill Jayroe, Director of Channels, Cority. “Our partnership with Enhesa will eliminate this regulatory complexity for our clients, making it easy to determine applicability, centrally manage all compliance-related tasks and information, and mitigate the risk of noncompliance all in one system.”

By leveraging Enhesa’s regulatory content directly from the Cority Platform, organizations can standardize and streamline compliance management programs, and gain a 360-degree view of all compliance requirements with:



• Applicability Assessments – easily identify which regulations, audit protocols, and standards apply to your operations all the way down to the asset level



• Enhanced Auditing – streamline auditing programs with out-of-the-box questionnaires directly connected to applicable regulations and verify corrective actions have been completed



• Automated Alerts – stay up to date with the latest regulatory changes, ensure operations are complying with the most current regulations, and minimize risk to the organization

“This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with Enhesa’s core strategy on many levels. In the ever-evolving world of EHS compliance, it’s paramount that we continue to broaden the capabilities of our regulatory content and provide our customers with quick time to value. Cority will be instrumental in helping our mutual customers unlock the full potential of Enhesa’s Compliance Intelligence offering,” said Shannon Summers, Global Head of Alliances at Enhesa. “We are very excited to partner with an industry leader like Cority and deepen the business impact of our joint solution.”

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

About Enhesa

Enhesa helps global multinational companies be compliant with, and stay on top of, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Regulations wherever they operate. Enhesa’s in-house team of multilingual regulatory analysts provide clear, concise and standardized content and insight on current and future EHS regulatory obligations in more than 290 jurisdictions worldwide. Enhesa’s Compliance Intelligence and Regulatory Forecaster services can be provided as an automated data feed - integrated with the world’s leading EHS software platforms. Enhesa has offices in Brussels, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Tokyo and Shanghai. For more information, please visit enhesa.com.

