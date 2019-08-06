CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STG, ASNA, TEVA and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Sunlands Technology Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands’ student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’ gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sunlands Technology Group class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ASNA)

Class Period: September 16, 2015 - June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ascena-retail-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

To learn more about the Ascena Retail Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

To learn more about the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGM: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: National General Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

To learn more about the National General Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.