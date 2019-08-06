Smithfield Foods Donates 33,000 Pounds of Protein to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 33,000 pounds of protein to The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 132,000 servings of protein, will support wholesome meals for those in need throughout the Regional Food Bank’s 53-county service area.



“Oklahoma consistently ranks among the hungriest states in the nation, and with this generous donation from Smithfield Foods, we’ll continue to fight hunger and feed hope together,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so appreciative for Smithfield and its Helping Hungry Homes initiative.”

This is the 25th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we see the positive impact that food banks have on the lives of those struggling with food insecurity,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide quality, center-of-the-plate protein for nutritious meals to our neighbors in need.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to nutritious food. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state's largest hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Lauren Homrich

(904) 398-5222

lhomrich@daltonagency.com

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Austin Prickett

(405) 604-7113

aprickett@rfbo.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.