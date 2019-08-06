Sauce Labs Solidifies Position as Continuous Testing Leader with Receipt of Global Industry Recognition

Named GOLD winner for ‘Software Test Automation’ in the Network Products Guide 2019 IT World Awards ®



Recognized as 2019 SaaS Awards finalist in the ‘Best SaaS Product for Web/App Development’ category

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc., provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it has been named a GOLD winner for ‘Software Test Automation’ by Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide, as part of its 2019 IT World Awards® program. Now in its 14th year, Network Product Guide’s IT World Awards are the world’s premier information technology awards honoring achievements in every facet of the IT industry.

Additionally, Sauce Labs was named a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards in the ‘Best SaaS Product for Web/App Development’ category. The SaaS Awards program, now in its fourth year, celebrates organizational successes and the software innovations that fuel them. The program accepted over 400 entries from organizations worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and the UK. Winners will be announced later this year.

At a time when the success or failure of businesses is increasingly dependent on their ability to rapidly deliver a high-quality digital experience to customers via web and mobile apps, Sauce Labs helps developers and QA teams ensure that their applications are delivered on time and work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud enables customers to test across more than 900 browser/OS combinations, more than 200 mobile emulators and simulators, and more than 2,000 real devices.

“As developers come under increasing pressure to achieve speed to market while ensuring a seamless user experience for their customers, continuous testing has never been more important,” said Charles Ramsey, CEO at Sauce Labs. “That Sauce Labs continues to receive such prestigious industry recognition is a reflection of not only the value of our continuous testing cloud, but also of the commitment our customers have made to achieving digital excellence.”

