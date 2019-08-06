Seelos Therapeutics to Ring Opening Bell at Nasdaq on August 12th

Scheduled to Participate at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference in NYC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Raj Mehra, PhD, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Seelos will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Monday, August 12th at 9:30 am E.T., at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The ceremony may be viewed live via The MarketSite Webcam using: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live .



Seelos will also host meetings on August 12th after the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference being held at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

Dr. Mehra will be joined by the Seelos team to celebrate the IND submission for the phase IIb/III clinical trial of SLS-005 (trehalose) for Sanfilippo Syndrome A and B patients and the expanded access program for all Sanfilippo subtypes.

Additionally, Seelos is looking forward to initiating the randomized placebo-controlled PK/PD study for SLS-002 (intranasal ketamine targeting Suicidality in depression) along with the DDI study in healthy volunteers.

Since listing publicly on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Seelos has also acquired 2 Parkinson’s Disease programs targeting the alpha-synuclein protein; SLS-007 which is a peptidic inhibitor program and SLS-004 which is a gene therapy program targeting the SNCA gene.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases.

Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements about the further development of SLS-002. Risks and uncertainties include risks associated with development of novel therapeutic programs generally, intellectual property and regulatory risks related to the development of SLS-002 and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

