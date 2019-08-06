Greenliant Sampling EnduroSLC™ SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive™ SSDs

Industrial Grade BGA Solid State Drives Offer Ultra Robust Data Retention and Ultra High Endurance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant is now sampling its SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive™ EX Series ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) to customers that require superior data retention and high program-erase (P/E) cycles. Designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC™ Technology, SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive EX Series SSDs are capable of performing 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ P/E cycles. EnduroSLC Technology substantially enhances data retention and extends write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs with advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms.

Developed with Greenliant’s DRAM-less controller, SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive has enhanced power loss data protection and offers four times the performance over the previous generation of SATA NANDrive products. SATA 6Gb/s SSDs support Native Command Queuing (NCQ) up to 32 commands and use advanced NAND management techniques to optimize the device’s performance during its lifetime. With faster read/write speeds and available in a wide range of capacities (2 GB – 128 GB), SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive EX Series is ideal for high-performance computing, industrial, transportation, video and networking applications.

Operating at temperatures between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, SATA NANDrive gives customers long-life and high-reliability data storage that can endure extreme environments. NANDrive BGA SSDs with EnduroSLC Technology can withstand multiple passes of SMT high temperature process without losing data. SATA NANDrive is offered in a 14mm x 24mm, 145-ball, 1mm pitch BGA package for easy, reliable and cost-effective mounting to a system motherboard. For backward compatibility, SATA NANDrive has the same footprint across all capacities.

“Greenliant’s NANDrive SSDs have been designed and tested to meet the durability and performance requirements of high-reliability industrial and networking applications,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “With the introduction of the SATA NANDrive EX Series, Greenliant now offers BGA SSDs with the industry’s best data retention and endurance capabilities enabled by our EnduroSLC Technology. In addition to the advanced features of this new product series, embedded system designers can also rely on Greenliant’s extensive technical expertise and best-in-class support—from the design-in process to our Long-Term Availability program.”

Greenliant is sampling 50K, 100K and 250K endurance SLC SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive EX Series SSDs to customers on select product engagements, and plans to start shipping in volume production in 4Q 2019. 3D MLC NAND based SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive MX Series SSDs are expected to sample in early 4Q 2019 and ship in volume production later in 4Q 2019. For more information about the new GLS85LS products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

NANDrive manages all NAND flash complexities and allows embedded system designers to quickly integrate mass data storage solutions into their designs without having to make any firmware changes. Because NANDrive complies with PATA, SATA or eMMC interface protocols supported by all standard embedded operating systems, designers no longer face costly, time-consuming host software revalidation cycles. To further ease system integration and simplify inventory management, NANDrive solves the compatibility and obsolescence issues of pairing a standalone NAND controller with new NAND flash devices. As an integrated multi-chip package solution, NANDrive eliminates the need for long qualification cycles when there is a change of NAND flash technology; customers need only qualify NANDrive as a mass storage subsystem. http://NANDrive.com http://bit.ly/reliableSSD

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. EnduroSLC enabled SSDs meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support high cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. http://bit.ly/EnduroSLC

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

