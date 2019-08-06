Predictive Technology Group Names Industry Veteran Dr. E. Robert Wassman Co-Laboratory Director of Predictive Laboratories

Dr. Wassman brings 35 years of genetics diagnostic and personalized medicine experience, and significant expertise to lead the cytogenetics section of Predictive Laboratories

Dr. Wassman has been pioneering the introduction of genetic testing and personalized medicine for over 35 years. Throughout his career, he has focused on the translation and delivery of cutting-edge diagnostic technology to clinical services in the areas of reproductive medicine, rare cell/non-invasive diagnostics, and next-generation DNA sequencing. He brings Predictive Laboratories critical expertise in reproductive genetics, cancer and companion diagnostics, and neurodevelopmental disabilities including autism. Dr. Wassman is a graduate of Yale University and Albany Medical College and he is Board Certified in Pediatrics and Medical Genetics.

Dr. Wassman previously served as Chief Medical Officer for multiple companies in the genetic testing space including Genzyme Genetics, Lineagen, Rosetta Genomics, Generation Health, Helicos Biosciences, Good Start Genetics, Celula, Ambry Genetics and Alfigen. He co-founded several successful ventures and served as a consultant to a wide variety of entities ranging from large to small clinical laboratories, IVD and biotech companies, investment groups, regulatory agencies, payers and legal firms.

In addition to clinical and technical expertise, Dr. Wassman has laboratory and general operational, business development, medical affairs/marketing and sales experience in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China. He has formal training and both public and private sector experience in reimbursement and managed care. Dr. Wassman currently serves on the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board of the TESS Foundation, a non-profit focused on treatments for epilepsy and symptoms of SLC13A5 epileptic encephalopathy.

“We are delighted that Dr. Wassman is joining our outstanding team at Predictive Laboratories,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “Dr. Wassman’s strategic insights, deep scientific and medical knowledge, and quick study abilities have enabled him to play a pivotal role in numerous firsts in reproductive genetics including expanded maternal serum screening, the first nationwide Pre-Implantation Genetic (PGD) test, and the first commercially successful clinical NGS-based testing for carrier screening in IVF clinics. We welcome him to Predictive Laboratories and look forward to his contributions as we expand our genetic-based diagnostics.”

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). The group recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, ARTguide™, to selected collaborators. ARTguide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other genetic conditions. The test is expected to change the way that Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com, Predrx.com, Predictivebiotech.com, and Predictivelabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

