FileTrail to Launch Matter Mobility Manager

Newest component of FileTrail GPS™ simplifies and reduces risk associated with attorney moves; tool will be showcased at ILTACON 2019 where FileTrail is hosting a series of information governance sessions, including one presented by Akin Gump IG leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software , announces the upcoming launch of FileTrail GPS: Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests, the newest tool available as part of FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite. The company will unveil and offer demonstrations of Mobility Manager along with its related information governance solutions at ILTACON 2019 being held August 18-22 in Orlando, Florida.

FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for the legal market. The company’s popular FileTrail GPS includes Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records and Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records. Both of these modules, along with Mobility Manager, work in concert to advance IG, helping law firms improve compliance, save money and reduce risk.

Effectively managing the information life cycle is essential to law firm risk management, as well as client service delivery, and nowhere is this more important than in onboarding new attorneys or handling client file transfers. Managing lateral moves often requires significant resources and involves a series of manual steps, all subject to both human error and communication gaps within and between firms.

FileTrail extensively researched the various components of onboarding and file transfer processes and the challenges many firms face in managing attorney moves. In consultation with eight firms from its client advisory board, the company gained unique insights in solving those challenges and reducing firm risk. FileTrail used these insights to develop Mobility Manager.

“Information governance is a cornerstone of effective risk management, and the risk associated with managing information involved in attorney moves is tremendous. Expanding FileTrail GPS to include a tool for handling matter mobility is an important step in the product’s road map,” says Darrell Mervau, FileTrail CEO. “By streamlining matter mobility related to lateral hires, departures and client file transfer requests, GPS offers yet another way for firms to reduce risk and demonstrate their adherence to IG policies and client outside counsel guidelines.”

As an ILTA 2019 Silver Sponsor, FileTrail will be exhibiting in booth 424 at ILTACON 2019 .

At ILTACON, FileTrail is also hosting a series of seminars and presentations focused on the future of IG, including the breakout session “Information Governance: Perspectives from a Law Firm General Counsel.” In this session, Christopher Egan, assistant general counsel for information governance at Akin Gump, will share his vision for a more integrated approach to IG – from mapping where information resides and where it flows to setting standards and controls to enforce and assess compliance with IG policies, clients’ outside counsel guidelines and legal and regulatory requirements.



ILTA members and other conference attendees may register for any of FileTrail’s IG breakout sessions or for one-on-one product demonstrations being held in its demo room, Egret on the second floor of the Swan Hotel at ILTACON.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management and document review and disposition – integrating across physical records and electronic repositories – so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

