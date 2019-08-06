Applied Systems Releases Latest Mobile Innovation

Latest releases of Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied MobileInsured further strengthen agent-insured relationships by providing self-service claims, certificate management and bill pay anytime, anywhere

Key enhancements to Applied CSR24 include:

Account Team Personalization – Allows service staff photographs to be associated to insured accounts in the portal to reinforce the agent relationship.

Key enhancements to Applied MobileInsured include:



Applied MobileInsured Bill Pay – Allows insureds to pay invoices directly from the Applied MobileInsured app, enabling for more efficient and convenient payment processing.

Virtual Assistant for Claims Management – Through our partnership with Google and leveraging their artificial intelligence powered chatbot, U.S. agents can provide an automated chatbot experience for the insured to more quickly begin a claims process.

– Through our partnership with Google and leveraging their artificial intelligence powered chatbot, U.S. agents can provide an automated chatbot experience for the insured to more quickly begin a claims process. Certificate Issuance – Allows insured clients of U.S. agents and Canadian brokerages to issue certificates directly from their mobile phone to more quickly acquire certifications without costly delays or interruptions.

Key enhancements to Applied Mobile include:



Applied Mobile Bill Pay – Enables agents and brokers to accept payments owed to the agency or brokerage directly within the Applied Mobile app, enabling more convenient payment processing.



“Changing customer demands are driving more agents and brokers to adopt customer self-service portals and mobile apps to meet customers’ expectations for digital services,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest releases of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured and Applied Mobile enable agents and brokers to provide customers and staff with more autonomy in the claims, certificate management and bill pay processes, strengthening customer relationships and supporting client retention.”





About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

