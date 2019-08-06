Edlio Named One Of The Tech Tribune’s 2020 Best Tech Startups In Los Angeles

K-12 community engagement provider makes The Tech Tribune’s list due to revenue potential, leadership team, and brand traction in the Los Angeles competitive landscape.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edlio, LLC., a leading provider of community engagement solutions for K-12 public, private, and charter schools, is pleased to be named one of The Tech Tribune’s 2020 Best Tech Startups in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2011, Edlio has been on the leading edge of the EdTech industry for the past eight years. Their robust content management system (CMS) powers one-of-a-kind website designs that make connecting school to home easier for administrators, teachers, and staff. Edlio’s solution makes better communication a realistic goal for schools and districts across the country.

"Edlio greatly impressed us with their revenue potential, leadership team, and product/brand traction in the Los Angeles competitive landscape,” said Editor-in-Chief and Founder of the Tech Tribune, Rafael Melvin. “We hope to continue recognizing them for years to come."



After being named one of Built In LA’s Best Places to Work in 2019, it’s difficult not to notice a pattern of outstanding leadership and branding at Edlio. “It’s so exciting to see all of the Edlio team’s hard work being recognized,” said COO of Edlio, Anni Baghdasarian. “Although we’re still technically a startup, I’m really proud of the fact that our communication tools have already helped over 10,000 schools achieve greater student success and engagement.”

Edlio is always looking for new ways to grow and improve their solution. “This feature is just the tip of the iceberg and I’m incredibly eager to bring Edlio’s tools to more schools in the future,” Baghdasarian continued. “We’re only just getting started.”

About The Tech Tribune

Founded in 2017, The Tech Tribune delivers the latest technology news, in-depth technology articles, and insights on the hottest technology startups all over the world. In partnership with Crunchbase, their flagship journalistic endeavor is their Best Tech Startups series that they publish for every major city and state in the US, and for the US as a whole, every year. Their mission is to recognize and honor the most exemplary young companies all across the country, companies that too often do not get a well deserved turn in the spotlight.

About Edlio, LLC.

Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio's own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). With offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.

For more information about Edlio, visit Edlio.com, or follow Edlio on their blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.





