Cosential Bolsters Senior Management Leadership on Accelerated Growth Path

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosential, the leading provider of growth and relationship management software for architecture, engineering and construction firms, completed the build-out of the senior management team with the additions of Matt Schatz as Chief Revenue Officer and Randy Reynolds as VP of Marketing. These key additions culminate a transformational 12-month period for Cosential that started with a $34 million strategic growth investment from JMI Equity in July 2018.



Cosential market share within AEC firms has grown over 7% in the past year and the team has nearly doubled in size across all core functions. The company just opened up a modern new office in Greater Austin to accommodate the growth in employees and was also recently named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work by the Austin Business Journal.

Matt Schatz joins Cosential from WP Engine in Austin where he led global sales for their SMB and Enterprise businesses. Schatz has a strong track record of leading growth companies to higher levels of performance. Prior to WP Engine, Matt held senior management positions at Bazaarvoice and CityVoice. He also spent nearly 10 years at Rackspace where he was instrumental in their growth from 15 employees and $4M in revenue to over 3,500 employees and over $650M in revenue. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Matt said. “I’m looking forward to scaling the Cosential sales team and making Cosential an employer of choice in the Austin area.”

Randy Reynolds comes to Cosential from ServiceMax, Inc., the leading provider of field service management software for equipment manufacturers and service providers. During his time at ServiceMax, Randy held leadership roles in Product Marketing and Sales Strategy. “Cosential is a marketers dream come true having a market leading product, passionate customers and a team dedicated to customer success,” Randy said.

“This has been a transformational year for Cosential. With this all-star leadership team in place and with the backing of JMI Equity, we are now positioned to deliver to our customers and the industry we serve even better, more innovative products, services and support,” said Dan Cornish, founder and CEO of Cosential. The additions of Schatz and Reynolds completes the senior leadership team that includes Sharon McCollum as CFO, Cathy Guthrie as SVP of HR and Akshay Mahajan as VP of Product.

“Austin has been a tech hub in the southwest for over a decade, with accessibility to leading edge tech companies, normally found only on the east or west coast, and the laid back, diverse style that is uniquely Austin. Cosential is a perfect fit for people looking for a tech company built on a solid foundation that is poised for rapid growth. We embrace the Austin culture and are proud to call it our home.” said Randy Reynolds, VP of Marketing.

About Cosential

Cosential is the leading provider of Growth and Relationship Management (GRM) software for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industries. With Cosential GRM, AEC firms are able to increase revenue while dramatically decreasing the cost of winning new business. Unlike general-purpose CRM systems, Cosential brings unmatched visibility, control and speed for firm owners and executives and their Business Development and Marketing functions within the AEC industry.

