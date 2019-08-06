PowerPlan Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Compliance

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of strategic corporate performance management for asset-intensive companies, announces its second successful completion of SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits.



Introduced by the AICPA, SOC 1 and SOC 2 accreditations helps ensure that customers using PowerPlan’s SaaS solutions can have more trust in the organization’s policies and procedures around security, availability, and confidentiality. “Our clients’ security is extremely important to us, thus we are constantly improving our own security and privacy processes to provide the best service,” said John Budala, Chief Information Officer at PowerPlan. “By complying with SOC 1 we are committed to our clients that PowerPlan solutions are designed and operating effectively, and, with SOC 2 compliance, that PowerPlan aligns with the Trust Service Principles of security, availability, and confidentiality.”

SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance brings ease of mind to the users given concern with security. “With the successful completion of these audits and our continual renewal of them, PowerPlan aims to achieve operational excellence internally and for our clients,” added Budala.

To learn more about PowerPlan solutions and how they can help your organization stay ahead of ongoing industry and compliance changes, please visit: https://powerplan.com/ . Current PowerPlan customers can request copies of the SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports by contacting PowerPlan Support.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

For more information, contact:

pr@powerplan.com



