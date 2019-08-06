LITE-ON Announces 5th generation EP Series PCIe SSD for Data Centers at Flash Memory Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LITE-ON Storage , an established leader in the rapidly expanding solid-state drive (SSD) industry, today announced the upcoming release of a successor to its popular EP series enterprise class solid-state drives (SSDs), EP4.



Disclosed during Flash Memory Summit 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif., the 5th generation EP series takes advantage of 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D eTLC NAND and its 15 percent performance improvement over previous generations. It comes in 960 GB and 1920 GB capacities and is ideal for read-intensive applications with up to 2200 MB/s of sustained sequential read speed and 1,100 MB/s of sequential write speed, and up to 3 Drive Writes per Day (DWPD) of endurance.

The new EP4 SSD comes in a compact PCIe Gen 3x4 M.2 form factor and offers improved input/output operations per second (IOPS), a firmware refresh and a wealth of features to assure greater stability, performance, energy efficiency and data security.

“The EP Series has been deployed and well adopted by worldwide data centers and hyperscalers because of our standout firmware, innovative hardware design and efficient manufacturing processes for several years”, said Darlo Perez, Managing Director, Americas region at LITE-ON Storage . “We’re now in the fifth generation of this remarkable series, and we continue to expand our firmware expertise to meet today and tomorrow’s cloud and data center environment challenges.”

“The SSD market is expected to see continued growth over the long-term forecast, reaching close to $30 billion by 2023, with the largest growing segments being enterprise cloud.” said Don Jeanette, VP and Lead Analyst, Trendfocus SSD Research . “LITE-ON has successfully deployed over 10 million EP series SSDs into major data center and cloud providers. Undoubtedly, LITE-ON has shown continued success in this fastest growing Enterprise Cloud segment.”

“Marvell is thrilled to extend our relationship with LITE-ON to deliver innovative cloud data center SSDs. The EP4 showcases how scalable our NANDEdge™ controller technology is in enabling multiple generations of NAND components,” said Nigel Alvares, Vice President of Marketing for the Flash Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. “The combination of LITE-ON’s storage systems expertise with our best-in-class SSD controllers has a proven high-volume shipping track record into one of the world’s largest cloud data center operators and we look forward to continuing this success with the EP4 collaboration.”

