Real Endpoints’ Susan Raiola Named to 2019 PharmaVoice 100

RE’s president recognized for innovation in translating theoretical reimbursement coverage to real access for patients

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Endpoints (RE), an advisory and analytics firm entirely focused on enhancing appropriate access to healthcare innovation, announced today that its president, Susan Raiola, has been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 list of the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Susan was honored for her innovations in understanding what works among the plethora of patient and provider support programs and Hubs – and then crafting effective strategies specific to the client’s medicine.



“Susan recognized that coverage and access are two different parts of the same problem,” said RE’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Berkowitz, “but that companies had divided them – in part thanks to a large industry of patient services vendors. By reuniting them, designing coverage and access programs that work together seamlessly – and then objectively assessing what is really needed from vendors – Susan has essentially revised our understanding of reimbursement strategies.”

Added RE Chairman Roger Longman: “Susan is an extraordinarily creative and effective leader – thanks to her innovations and her very practical approach, her business has nearly tripled in the last two years. But she wouldn’t be recognized for this award if her success weren’t also due to how she’s both inspired and mentored her teams -- and her clients.”

Susan has over a decade of experience in reimbursement and market access, consulting for both large and small pharmaceutical companies – and, passionate about solving the coverage and access problem, has built a powerful understanding of how to translate patient centricity into actual reimbursement. Her experience covers virtually all therapeutic categories and, as coverage tightens for the most expensive medicines, has been increasingly concerned with rare-disease and gene therapies.

The PharmaVoice 100 recognizes those life-science leaders who have most inspired their colleagues through their business and scientific innovations, mentorship, management skills, and community work. The nominees are chosen by the magazine’s readers; the list is then vetted, winnowed down and finalized by the editors to just 100 honorees. To read the article and its profiles, visit www.pharmavoice.com .

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints believes that the single biggest challenge to the long-term health of medical innovation is getting it paid for. In a world where healthcare decision-making is increasingly concentrated in a consolidating set of ever-more powerful industrial customers, RE focuses entirely on delivering solutions that enhance appropriate access to innovation. To do this, it leverages insights from its close working relationships with payers and biopharma; objective, data-driven proprietary tools; and – above all – the creativity and deep experience of its people.

Learn more at www.realendpoints.com .

Contact: Viviana Ramos

E-Mail: vramos@realendpoints.com

Phone: 203-517-4769



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.