Stephen Fauth Joins Tacton as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America

CPQ Veteran Will Lead the Commercial Team in North America and Support the Company's Ambitious Global Expansion Objectives

/EIN News/ -- STOCKHOLM, Sweden and CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in connecting the customer with product and factory for smarter business in the manufacturing industry, today announced it has hired Stephen Fauth as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America. Fauth will be responsible for Tacton’s commercial team in North America, supporting the company’s continued rapid expansion and growth objectives.



Fauth brings 15 years of experience in enterprise technology, including a deep background of expertise in the CPQ space. He was most recently Regional Vice President at FPX, in charge of the East region in North America. Before that, Fauth held positions at Oracle, Sungard Availability Services and SAP.

“The addition of Stephen will help bring Tacton benefits to more companies and support the high demand we have encountered, helping more companies remain on the cutting edge of smart manufacturing trends in the process,” said Frederic Laziou, chief executive officer at Tacton. “Manufacturers today continue to learn how to compete on value, not just on price, by putting customer demands at the forefront. Tacton is the only provider that helps businesses do this by connecting customers directly with product and factory, and the addition of Stephen will serve to further strengthen this capability.”

The addition of Fauth comes during a period of impressive momentum for Tacton, which saw annual recurring revenue grow by 71% year-over-year in the first half of 2019.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to support Tacton’s next stage of growth and establish the company as one of the most widely used smart manufacturing solutions across North America," said Fauth. “I am proud to join a company that brings such rich domain expertise and experience to the customer conversation. It is easy to see why Tacton is regarded by its world-class customers as a strategic partner and valuable differentiator in solving the challenges associated with the sale of complex, configurable products. Manufacturers are facing increasing pressure from customers with high expectations for speed, simplicity and accuracy throughout the quoting process. Tacton’s customers are able to master this better than anyone, ultimately creating a clear competitive advantage through seamless customer interaction.”

For more information on Tacton and its smart manufacturing capabilities, visit www.tacton.com .

About Tacton:

Tacton’s manufacturing software solutions connect customer with product and factory for smarter business. By putting customers at the heart of the process, we focus on their needs, enabling better sales and more efficient operations. Drawing upon 20 years of AI research, our constraints-based configurator goes beyond CPQ, transforming the way you do business - letting your customers build relationships with their clients, not just products. With global manufacturing expertise, we work with partners such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is co-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Chicago, USA, with additional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

Rebecca Mettler

BOCA Communications for Tacton

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com

914-215-0113



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.