Star2Star’s UCaaS Solutions Now Citrix® Ready™

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution and a Master Citrix Service Provider (Master CSP), today announced that the Star2Star Application Framework and StarPhone™ for Desktop products are now Citrix Ready.

The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that Star2Star’s solution portfolio has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work effectively with the StarDaaS™ powered by Citrix Workspace ™in order to provide comprehensive virtual desktop capabilities integrated with Star2Star’s unified communications solutions.

StarDaaS™ offers a secure virtual workspace including business applications and access to virtual desktops, plus the ability to integrate with Star2Star’s Application Framework and StarPhone™ for Desktop. This compatibility allows users to leverage their Star2Star unified communications system as part of their virtual workspace environment through Citrix for enhanced flexibility, portability, and security. Star2Star’s StarDaaS™ offering is the only solution to successfully integrate with a unified communications system, offering comprehensive workflow productivity on any device.

“As a partner of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our Application Framework and StarPhone™ for Desktop solutions with the StarDaaS™ product,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers.”

Citrix CSPs who are looking to expand their product portfolio and provide their customers with a more robust solution, can register to be a Star2Star Partner today at https://www.star2star.com/citrix.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry-leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability. Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com.

