Pliops Demonstrates Storage Processor at Flash Memory Summit

Revolutionary New Architecture Increases Data Center Storage Efficiency by over 60x

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start your (storage) engines: The accelerated data center is getting closer to becoming a reality. This week at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) , technology innovator Pliops will be on hand to conduct the first public demonstration of its new, patent-pending technology that accelerates database storage functions. The Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to offload and accelerate data-intensive workloads using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. Live demonstrations of the Pliops Storage Processor accelerating MySQL1 will take place in partner booths (Xilinx, #313 and WDC, #207) on the show floor. Pliops will demonstrate technology accelerating storage engine performance per core by over 60x. In the first application of this foundational technology, MySQL transactional performance is increased by 7x and the flash storage required is reduced by up to 50% over MySQL compression.

Focused on making databases run faster and more efficiently, Pliops has created a new architecture that overcomes the major inefficiencies of software-only storage engines via a dedicated hardware product. Pliops' solution solves the scalability challenges raised by the cloud data explosion and the increasing data requirements of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The company is on a mission to enable the accelerated data center, and is joined in pursuing this vision by investors Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Xilinx , and Mellanox .

Additionally, Pliops’ Vice President of Product Mark Mokryn will deliver a presentation titled, “The Coming Revolution in Storage Processors for Application Acceleration.” Part of the FMS Technical Sessions, Mokryn’s presentation will take place Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:20 p.m.

“Accelerated data centers, where dedicated hardware engines will run data-intensive workloads, are the best long-term solution to the problems caused by skyrocketing data volumes and slowing compute performance growth,” noted Steve Fingerhut, president and chief business officer for Pliops. “While the industry attempts to address this challenge by adapting existing technologies, we’re taking an entirely different approach. We started with a clean slate and created a new architecture and data structure that redefines the storage primitive – and enables a whole new world of compute.”

About Pliops

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Its technology addresses skyrocketing data volumes and solves the slowing compute performance problem. The company's Storage Processor is built upon a groundbreaking patent-pending approach that accelerates storage functions. Focused on creating the next wave of the accelerated data center, the Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to access data up to 100 times faster – using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. With Pliops technology, databases, analytics and other data-intensive applications are able to reach their full potential. Investors include Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Mellanox, and Xilinx.

Note:

1 MySQL is a trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates.

Pliops Executive Team The Pliops executive team (pictured above) has extensive knowledge and experience in NAND flash, SSDs, databases and storage systems. Focused on helping enable a new era of the accelerated data center, the team is developing disruptive innovation to support new levels of data scaling. From left to right: Steve Fingerhut, president and CBO; Uri Beitler, CEO and founder; Moshe Twitto, CTO and founder; Ari Cohen, VP R&D; Mark Mokryn, VP product. Pliops Performance Benefit The Pliops Storage Processor offloads and accelerates software Storage Engines, seamlessly integrating with data-intensive applications. Pliops Storage Processor The Pliops Storage Processor delivers over 60x higher read / write performance per core than RocksDB software.



