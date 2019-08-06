ReversingLabs Named a Winner in 2019 Black Unicorn Awards

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of destructive object insights delivering enterprise-scale file analysis, threat hunting, and malware intelligence solutions, today announced that is has been named a Winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 . Competing over a five month period against 100 of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services, ReversingLabs was one of 10 winners to be named a Black Unicorn.



Judges Robert Herjavec , David DeWalt and Gary Miliefsky selected ReversingLabs as a company with the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value in the cybersecurity marketplace as determined by private or public investment ( Source ). Judges showcased ReversingLabs as a winner because of its team, technology, drive and hyper growth curve to potentially become a cybersecurity unicorn.

“Today’s win marks an important milestone for us and serves as a testament to our ability to successfully combat the next generation of intelligent cyber threats,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, ReversingLabs. “But more than that it is an opportunity to celebrate our innovative cybersecurity offering and to recognize the hard work and dedication of our entire team to develop, build and deliver solutions to help the enterprise achieve in-depth visibility across every associated malware file and object at the speed, accuracy and scale needed for today’s security operations, IT, architecture and software development teams.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations to find and neutralize the enemy within. Providing advanced malware analysis and insights into destructive files and objects, ReversingLabs addresses the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware. ReversingLabs has become an essential threat solution across the most advanced security companies in the industry, while supporting all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

Through its Titanium Platform, ReversingLabs delivers automated static analysis and file reputation services that represent the fastest and most accurate insights in the industry, finding the hidden objects that are armed to destroy enterprise business value. We maintain the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 8 billion files and objects, and are the only vendor to speed analysis of files in milliseconds. ReversingLabs seamlessly integrates at scale across the enterprise with connectors that integrate with existing security investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019,

please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ and winners at http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media contact:

Jennifer Balinski, Guyer Group

jennifer.balinski@guyergroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b96197b-f1ce-488b-a5bf-b6d074bbbded

Black Unicorn Awards Winner 2019 ReversingLabs has been named a winner of the 2019 Black Unicorn Awards.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.