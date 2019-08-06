CMLS Financial releases August 2019 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Our August 2019 commentary looks at a major Canadian REIT’s plans to pursue lower cost CMHC-backed debt financing, the latest moves in commercial mortgage spreads as we hit the halfway mark of 2019, a new CMBS issuance in June, and more.

Read the August 2019 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s only dedicated provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca .

