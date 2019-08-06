UNEX Manufacturing Showcases Engineered Space-Saving Solutions at Global Industrial Conference

UNEX to Highlight SpeedCell, a High-Density Storage Solution

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc ., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking and space-saving solutions, will be showcasing their engineered space-saving solutions at Global Industrial’s National Trade Show on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Nashville, TN.



“Global Industrial is one of our biggest distributors and we look forward to meeting with customers and peers to share our award-winning SpeedCell system and other space-saving solutions,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing. “With SKU proliferation, e-commerce order growth, and lack of affordable warehouse space, our products are uniquely positioned to help manufacturers, retailers, and distributors make the most out of their existing warehouse space.”

More than 150 vendors and thousands of customers will attend the Trade Show, along with UNEX Manufacturing, which will be highlighting the UNEX SpeedCell solution. SpeedCell is a high-density storage solution that maximizes warehouse space, helps pick orders faster, and increases accuracy. SpeedCell is designed to save time, space, and money by optimizing unused flue space within warehouse racks. SpeedCell consolidates storage capacity and dramatically increases pick facings, resulting in greater SKU density for less travel and search for order pickers.

Global Industrial is kicking off its annual conference on Wednesday night, August 7, with hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, along with Nashville favorites that will entertain the crowd. With raffles and giveaways throughout the day of the show, August 8, customers will have one-on-one time with vendors to talk about what they need to solve their distribution challenges.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service, and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .

