NuoDB Surpasses 200% Growth YoY in First Half of 2019

Cambridge, MA – August 5, 2019 – NuoDB, the distributed SQL database company, today announced the company has achieved over 200% growth year-over-year in the first half of 2019. Bolstered by a rapidly expanding worldwide workforce, including a new office in Sofia, Bulgaria, NuoDB continues to add employee headcount around the world to further support the company’s growing customer base. This growth is fueled by strong partnerships with Temenos and Red Hat, offering integrations that help enterprises enter and stay ahead of requirements in the ever-evolving cloud marketplace. In addition, the team’s commitment to solving the challenges for enterprise banks moving to the cloud continues to fuel the company’s trajectory and the innovation behind NuoDB’s distributed SQL database.

Further underscoring NuoDB’s commitment to developing for the future of distributed database technology, the company also announced Vice President of Products, Ariff Kassam has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Kassam is joined by two newly appointed executive team members, Tyler Drolet as Chief Financial Officer and Matt Maloney as Senior Vice President, Sales. Collectively, these individuals and the expanded global team will enable NuoDB to rapidly increase adoption of the organization’s distributed SQL database platform. To learn more, visit www.nuodb.com.



New Appointments Strengthen Executive Team

With more than 30 years of finance and corporate strategy experience, Tyler Drolet has joined NuoDB as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Drolet will leverage his vast finance and analysis expertise to lead financial strategy for the organization. A penchant for helping enterprise application companies accelerate performance, Drolet has held CFO positions at Connance (acquired by Waystar), and Qvidian Corporation (acquired by Upland Software).



Enterprise sales leader Matt Maloney has also joined the NuoDB executive team as Senior Vice President, Sales. Formerly the Vice President of Global Sales at CloudLock, a Cisco Company, Maloney is well-known for his development and execution of successful enterprise sales strategies. Maloney will work with NuoDB’s growing global sales team to further the opportunity for NuoDB’s distributed SQL database. Prior to Cisco, Maloney also held positions as Vice President of Global Sales at EnerNOC and Vice President of Global Inside Sales and North American Product Sales for PTC.



Global Workforce Supports Enterprise-Ready SQL Database Demand

An expanded North American office presence, coupled with employee growth across EMEA, will enable NuoDB to amplify customer support as enterprises around the world continue to seek out modern database offerings that can address the demands of container-native, microservice-based environments. Unlike other next generation database offerings, NuoDB ensures that mission critical, SQL dependent applications are capable of maximizing performance by providing a distributed, continuously available, container-native solution.



Customers can leverage the company’s stand-alone platform or proven integrations with Red Hat, Dassault Systems, and Temenos to provide the scalability, performance, and availability requirements needed to achieve a data management architecture that extends the competitive advantages gained by cloud adoption. An enterprise-ready SQL database solution, NuoDB offers the same on-demand scalability as the cloud – public, private, on-premise, or in hybrid environments.



“For nearly a decade NuoDB has been pioneering how enterprise organizations can leverage next generation database technology as they move critical applications to the cloud,” said Bob Walmsley, President and CEO of NuoDB. “As our customer base has become more global in nature our operations have followed suit. The company’s global expansion is a testament to both the proven technology we can deliver and the people at NuoDB who make migrating to the cloud a reality for our customers around the world.”

About NuoDB

NuoDB is a distributed SQL database platform company that helps enterprise organizations solve the highly complex and expensive database challenges they face when trying to move enterprise-grade, transactional applications to the cloud away from an antiquated, monolithic database solution.



For technical organizations who are determined to adopt a distributed, cloud-first strategy through hybrid-cloud, container-native, microservice and other modern architectures, NuoDB is the only solution that offers them the flexibility to choose while not sacrificing performance, SQL dependency and availability.

With a platform that runs on-premise, agnostically in any public cloud or on top of partner solutions, NuoDB is already helping the most digitally advanced enterprise organizations achieve a data management architecture that extends the competitive advantages gained by cloud adoption.

NuoDB is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA, with offices in Dublin, San Francisco, and Sofia. For more information, visit nuodb.com.





