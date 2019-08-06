Siyata Mobile Inc. Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Siyata Mobile (TSX.V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/7quKj .

Siyata Mobile CEO and founder Marc Seelenfreund joins NNW host Stuart Smith to discuss the Company’s operations, products and expectations for the remainder of 2019.

The Company's UV350 flagship product is the world’s first vehicle-mounted 4G/LTE smartphone with crystal clear quality, carrier grade PTT, voice, text, video and data applications built into a single device. The device utilizes Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) technology to promote a safe way for commercial vehicle drivers to communicate on the road – eliminating potential distractions that might occur when multiple devices come into play for managing vehicle functions and transmissions.

Since its inception in 2012, Siyata has amassed a customer base that includes cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

The Company also expects to launch deals with additional cellular carriers in the U.S. and Canada within the next few months.

“This will put us in an extremely strong position, both in the U.S. and Canada, to be able to grow our sales. I think that in Q3 and Q4 you’re going to see a very, very different company, both in our top line revenue and in our bottom-line profit going forward,” Seelenfreund concludes.

Listen to the full interview at http://nnw.fm/7quKj.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data and fleet-management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial fleets and first responders around the world. Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial-vehicle technology distributors and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SiyataMobile.com .

