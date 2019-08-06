Via Licensing Announces New LTE Patent Pool Members

Fraunhofer and IP Bridge Join LTE Pool, Further Expanding International Impact of Via’s Collaborative Licensing Patent Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced the addition of two new innovators as licensors in the company’s industry-leading Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless patent licensing program.



The new patent pool members include Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the leading organization for applied research in Europe. Among other research fields, Fraunhofer plays a leading role in the research and development of mobile radio networks for 4G, 5G and beyond. Also joining the pool is Godo Gaisha IP Bridge, focused on promoting technological innovation and cooperation within Japan and around the world, working with investors to establish the first and largest fund in Japan aimed at global innovation.

Via’s LTE multi-party patent licensing program provides product manufacturers and distributers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all of our licensors’ LTE, LTE-Advanced, and LTE-Advanced Pro essential patents, and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

“Innovators around the world increasingly appreciate the benefits of joining Via’s balanced and transparent patent pools,” said Joe Siino, president, Via Licensing. “The addition of Fraunhofer and IP Bridge reinforces our ongoing commitment to broaden the scope and value of our LTE licensing program.”

Companies offering their LTE-essential patents through Via’s licensing program include AT&T, China Mobile, Conversant Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, Dolby, Fraunhofer, Google, HFI Innovation (a MediaTek Subsidiary), HP Enterprise, HP, Inc., Innovative Sonic, IP Bridge, KDDI, KPN, Lenovo (including Motorola Mobility subsidiary), Marvell, NTT DoCoMo, Siemens, SK Telecom, Technology in Ariscale, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, Verizon, and Vodafone.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

Contact

Via Licensing

Liz Weber

+1 415-645-4124

press@vialicensing.com



