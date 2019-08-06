Health Insurance Innovations Bolsters Life Insurance Offerings with Launch of New On-Line Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, today announced the launch of www.agilelifeinsurance.com , a new on-line marketplace where consumers can easily compare and purchase an array of affordable life insurance products.



Agilelifeinsurance.com is built on the success of AgileHealthinsurance.com, the online health insurance marketplace operated by HealthPocket, an HIIQ company.

“With Agilelifeinsurance.com, we’ve created a much needed direct-to-consumer marketplace for life insurance that makes it easy for people to find the right life insurance products and clearly understand the benefits these plans offer – providing peace of mind right at their fingertips,” said Gavin Southwell, Chief Executive Officer and President of HIIQ. “We have already seen considerable growth of our online health insurance marketplace, and this effort builds on that success to accelerate our penetration into the life insurance sector and further diversify our business.”

Agilelifeinsurance.com will offer term life insurance policies as well as accidental death and dismemberment policies with rates beginning as low as $29.00 per month. The guaranteed issue term life and accidental death and dismemberment benefits will be available in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, MS, NV, NH, NJ, NM, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV, WI, WY.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health and life insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com . HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com , a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com , a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Contacts: Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.: Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiq.com Investor Contact: Westwicke

Bob East

Jordan Kohnstam

Asher Dewhurst

(443) 213-0500

hiiq@westwicke.com Media Contact: Westwicke PR

Jim Heins

(203) 682-8251

james.heins@icrinc.com



