Zylotech Joins Forces with Bombora to Deliver Automated, Continuous B2B Sales and Marketing Insights

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylotech , the self-learning B2B customer data platform (CDP) company, today announced a new partnership with leading B2B intent data provider, Bombora . Bombora’s intent data feed will now be a feature of the Zylotech CDP providing marketing and sales teams with a single, seamless solution for unparalleled insights about a B2B customer’s path to buying. The integrated offering identifies key accounts and personas helping drive Account-Based Marketing (ABM) revenue.



Leading enterprise businesses and brands attain measurable results with the Zylotech CDP; clients experience on average 4-6 times improvement in campaign success with a 50 percent increase in product purchases. With today’s partnership and technology integration announcement, joint customers now gain direct access to Bombora’s Company Surge® in the Zylotech platform. Zylotech’s business users can utilize Bombora’s intent data to help find and drive active demand into the funnel, empowering sales teams to prioritize accounts and win more business.

By integrating both companies’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, customers will be able to proactively, and at a scale that surpasses human capabilities, identify which B2B prospects are ready to make a purchase. Organizations can then predict the best method and optimal time to engage customers via 1:1 personalized interaction for unprecedented lift.

Actionable Intelligence for an Improved Pipeline

Bombora’s Company Surge® analyzes the business content consumption of millions of B2B organizations and identifies when prospects are indicating active demand for products and services. Zylotech’s self-learning CDP unifies, cleanses and enriches customer data, while its prediction and recommendation engines automate the development of robust customer profiles for micro-segmentation. The combined offering delivers a new level of actionable information empowering marketers and sales teams to act in alignment, resulting in an improved pipeline.

Key Benefits

Clients using the integrated offering can now:

Improve lead to close rate - continuously build, update and create a more complete view of customers and prospects

Increase sales and customer loyalty - understand customer intent and preferences and, in real-time, recommend the most relevant product and content at scale

Retain and increase existing customer sales - determine customer purchase intent accurately

Discover new qualified leads - automatically and continuously acquire and cultivate new ideal customers and look alike contacts

Drive timely and relevant messaging to the buyer - extend targeted outreach based on where they are along their purchasing journey

“Bombora’s intent data coupled with Zylotech’s unified view of all customer data means marketing and sales now have a single, seamless way to identify ideal B2B buyers and drive more conversions,” said Patrick O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Zylotech. “Marketers can personalize their campaigns specifically to the buyer’s intent, allowing sales to focus on buyers with expressed interest, and proactively engage in the decision-making process armed with customer insights.”

“Through our partnership and integration, marketing and sales teams now have the ability to prioritize and identify new accounts that have specifically signaled intent,” said Mike Burton, SVP and co-founder of Bombora. “Having these insights provides new dimensions to Zylotech’s customer profile enrichment, purchase predictability and relevancy-based recommendations, enabling customers to reach the right businesses and decision-makers with the utmost relevance.”

About Zylotech

Zylotech’s Self-Learning CDP provides B2B organizations with a complete, unified view of all customer data empowering cross-functional teams with greater agility, efficiency, and consistency. This approach is leading to new operational strategies that address each stage of the customer journey to meet evolving requirements. Zylotech has developed its Revenue Operations (RevOps) Framework to provide the necessary guidance for B2B organizations to meet these evolving requirements and to break through marketing, sales and customer operations silos to establish alignment across customer-facing teams. To learn more please visit: www.zylotech.com/ .

About Bombora:

Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Company Surge data reports on changes in consumption on specific product-related topics from within businesses.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory. To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com.

