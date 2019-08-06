iperceptions and Quantum Metric Partner to Help Brands Improve the Digital Customer Experience

Partnership empowers brands to be customer-centric in their Customer Experience (CX) design decisions

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iperceptions , a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, today announced a partnership with Quantum Metric to help brands better contextualize the behavior of their online users, inform and prioritize their Customer Experience (CX) design decisions, and improve the digital Customer Experience.



This partnership allows CX professionals to combine the customer feedback they gather using iperceptions’ tried-and-true feedback collection technology with the behavioral data generated by Quantum Metric, a leading provider of real-time intelligent digital experience analytics.

“The digital Customer Experience is critical in our increasingly omnichannel world, and it has never been more important to get the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’ of your online users so you can design positive experiences that stand out,” said Pascal Cardinal, President and CEO at iperceptions. “Our partnership with Quantum Metric illustrates our continued commitment to guiding CX professionals to these valuable insights. During the last two decades, iperceptions’ experts have been combining Voice of the Customer and user behavior data to help brands design better customer experiences.”

"Managing digital customer experience operations can result in overwhelming and confusing feedback from a variety of tools and touchpoints,” said Sean Finnegan, VP, Partnerships & Alliances. “This partnership with iperceptions will help to eliminate the bottlenecks that slow down experience delivery, and allow companies to unveil detailed CX insights throughout the cycle by identifying, quantifying, prioritizing and measuring digital success."

About iperceptions

Founded in 1999, iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. Using an expert-guided approach and Enterprise-class technology, iperceptions transforms feedback into insights that allow brands to more quickly align and deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of Analytics and Project Management services powered by a team of experts that have managed 1000s of customer feedback programs in 35 languages for Automotive, Retail, Hospitality, Finance, Education and Telecommunications brands.

To start doing CEM that is guided by experience, visit iperceptions.com .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps to align and focus organizations around the digital experience. The platform will identify site issues, quantify and prioritize them based on real business impact, and then measure the success of data-driven changes over time. As the leading digital experience intelligence platform, Quantum Metric provides enterprises with unparalleled visibility and real-time insights into customer behavior that will improve their bottom line. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises. In September of 2018, the company secured $26 million in Series A, led by Insight Venture Partners.

All trademarks and registered trademarks in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Philippe Aussant iperceptions 514-488-3600



