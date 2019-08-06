Gotransverse Receives Acquisition INTL Global Excellence Award as Leader in Recurring Billing Automation Solutions 2019

Independent Experts Single Out the Gotransverse Intelligent Billing Platform for its Innovation and Impact in the Global Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, today announced the company has received a 2019 Global Excellence Award as Leader in Recurring Billing Automation Solutions – USA from Acquisition INTL Magazine.



“Gotransverse has built a global reputation for excellence in recurring billing, and accolades from Acquisition INTL demonstrates that our hard work has been recognized,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We are particularly gratified to receive this honor because the methodology for choosing Global Excellence Award recipients is based on merit, which means independent experts recognize that our cloud quote-to-cash platform is truly ground-breaking.”

The Global Excellence Awards were launched by Acquisition INTL Magazine in 2016 to showcase the companies and individuals that are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. The Acquisition INTL research team uses independent criteria such as length of time in business, company performance, demonstrated expertise based on sources such as industry journals, client recommendations, and published works. Using this methodology winners are selected based on merit, not popularity, and are therefore recognized for their innovation, growth, and contribution to the marketplace.

About Acquisition INTL Magazine

Based in the United Kingdom, Acquisition INTL is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate news and reporting. The publication aims to inform and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high-quality editorial, rigorous research, and an experienced and dedicated network of advisors, experts, and contributors. Each month the magazine is circulated to in-excess of 108,500 professionals, including top-tier managers, investment professionals, business advisers and service providers.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription quote-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .



