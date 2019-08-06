Immutep Completes A$6M Entitlement Offer

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Entitlement Offer”) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Immutep (“New Shares”) which closed at 5.00pm AEST on Tuesday, 30 July 2019. The Entitlement Offer allowed eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for one New Share for every 11.8 existing Immutep shares held as at the record date.



Applications from eligible retail shareholders under the Entitlement Offer (including applications for additional New Shares in the shortfall facility, up to A$20,000) totalled 129,580,499 New Shares at A$0.021 per New Share.

In accordance with the underwriting agreement between Immutep and an Australian underwriter, the underwriter subscribed for 157,588,849 New Shares under the shortfall.

The A$6 million raised under the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer together with the A$4 million placement to institutional investors announced on Tuesday, 9 July 2019, brings the total capital raised to A$10.0 million and is expected to extend the Company’s cash runway to the end of calendar year 2020.

These funds will be used by the Company to drive the development of its immuno-oncology and autoimmune programs and to pursue regulatory pathways for its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha.

The Entitlement Offer included management team and director participation from Immutep.

The New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer were issued today and rank equally with existing Immutep shares on issue. Trading in the New Shares is expected to commence on ASX on a normal settlement basis tomorrow on Wednesday, 7 August 2019.

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited

+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities issued under the Entitlement Offer have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Rule 902(k) under the US Securities Act) except in transactions registered under the US Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933 and any applicable US state securities laws

This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Immutep’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Immutep, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Immutep makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of this announcement.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.