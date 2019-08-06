ForgeRock Delivers Open Source IoT Edge Controller Solution to Secure Device Identities

Adds Trusted Identity at Device Level; Released Under Apache 2.0 License for Rapid Adoption in Consumer and Industrial IoT Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced the immediate availability of its IoT Edge Controller, which provides consumer and industrial manufacturers the ability to deliver trusted identity at the device level. In this way, “things” can have the same identity capabilities as traditional (customer or employee) identities. A complete end-to-end security solution for IoT deployments, the IoT Edge Controller runs on smart edge devices, and provides the privacy, integrity and security required for devices to register as identities in the ForgeRock Identity Platform. Delivering an open source edge controller allows businesses to include digital identities as part of products and significantly accelerate time-to-market of new IoT solutions.



ForgeRock extends its leadership in innovation and commitment to developers in providing the IoT Edge Controller as open source under the Apache 2.0 License. Open source customers and partners can more easily build industry-specific solutions with additional functionality, and ultimately drive higher levels of interoperability. More information on ForgeRock’s IoT solutions is here , and to access the open source Edge Controller, please visit here .

Gerhard Zehethofer, Vice President of IoT, at ForgeRock, said: “The number of IoT devices are growing at a phenomenal pace, so it only makes sense to treat them as first-class citizens with the same identity capabilities a user would have, allowing for efficient end-to-end business process digitization and automation. Only ForgeRock supports integrations with the major IoT platforms to deliver employee, customer and device identity management as well as the complex relationships between them. ForgeRock is thrilled to deliver the IoT Edge Controller, and to drive rapid adoption by releasing it as open source.”

Trust and Identity Accelerates the IoT Revolution

The Internet of Things (IoT) already affects many industries, as connected devices streamline processes and add entirely new revenue streams for global organizations. To do this, Trust is essential. In recent TechVision research, Principal Consulting Analyst Gary Rowe writes, “Ecosystems are being built to better govern, manage, secure and integrate IoT to support a diverse set of use cases. The foundation for this emerging and pervasive IoT ecosystem requires scalable methods for determining how devices and data generated by these devices are identified, secured and accessed. This has led to the development of a new category of Identity and Access Management (IAM) called the Identity of Things (IDoT) that supports the unique scalability, relationships, context, consent and identification of IoT devices. IDoT services must also support authenticating various forms of hardware identifiers associated with IoT devices.”*

ForgeRock IoT Edge Controller: Trusted Identity at the Device Level

The ForgeRock IoT Edge Controller delivers identity-driven security by creating trusted identities and ensuring the ongoing authenticity and authorization of connected devices, their transactions and data streams. Built using open standards, the IoT Edge Controller features contextual security, scales to meet IoT-level demands and enables customers to optimize operating costs of IoT implementations. Other key features include:

Secure auto onboarding without human intervention

Ability to deliver secure ecosystems at the edge and offline

Self-authentication, as well as attached sensors and services that and retrieve standard OAuth2/OIDC JWT tokens

Authorization using OAuth 2 device flows for IoT

SDK provided to accelerate integration.

iC Consult, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading vendor-independent systems integrator specialized in identity and access management solutions. This trusted partner welcomes the release of the ForgeRock Edge Controller. “ForgeRock takes an identity-driven approach to IoT security so customers can successfully deploy projects and initiatives with functional integrity and device security assured. Delivering an open source version allows our clients to include digital identities as part of their products and helps us to significantly accelerate time-to-market. ForgeRock’s commitment to driving innovation is evident with this release,” said Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer of iC Consult.

* “IDentity of Things,” TechVision Research.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock



Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.