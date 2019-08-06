Kenna Security Names Caroline Japic Chief Marketing Officer

Award winning marketing professional will lead a new era of growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , a leader in predictive cyber risk, today announced that seasoned marketing executive and Silicon Valley veteran Caroline Japic has joined the Kenna executive team as Chief Marketing Officer.



As Chief Marketing Officer, Japic will lead corporate and partner marketing, creating an integrated marketing strategy across branding, communications, customer marketing, demand generation, and sales development. She will be responsible for telling the Kenna Security story, will work to expand awareness for the Company’s risk-based approach to vulnerability management, and will focus on creating deeper relationships with Kenna’s customers.

“Caroline is a creative and entrepreneurial executive with a strong track record of driving hyper growth in both startup and public companies,” said Karim Toubba, CEO at Kenna Security. “Kenna’s next chapters promise to be energetic and highly competitive. In Caroline, we’ve found a proven leader with the creativity and business skill to differentiate us in the market, scale our marketing efforts, and communicate the benefits of our risk-based approach to Kenna’s future customers.”

Japic brings more than 20 years of experience as a marketing executive with a focus on enterprise-class software, a reputation for driving measurable growth, and a history of building high-impact marketing teams. She joins the company from Pramata, where she served as CMO, winning numerous industry awards and developing a go-to-market strategy and target market initiative that increased the company’s visibility, drove revenue growth, and created customer advocates. She also served as a global marketing executive at Hewlett Packard Enterprise where she drove strong marketing-generated sales results. Before that, Japic served as CMO of Tidemark where she was the key storyteller, responsible for creating new positioning, messaging, and an integrated marketing strategy.

“Kenna’s customers are fantastic—they are innovative and forward thinking and understand that Kenna’s data-driven, risk-based solutions are a must have. I’m excited to begin building a powerful, comprehensive marketing strategy for Kenna Security, based on its already strong foundation. We will focus our efforts to delight our customers, drive greater awareness, and generate new opportunities,” said Japic. “I’m so proud to join this talented team and look forward to accelerating the company’s momentum.”

Japic joins Kenna at a time of significant growth . In 2018, the company doubled its headcount, launched major research initiatives, won numerous awards, and started channel sales in EMEA. Over the two prior years, Kenna Security saw annual recurring revenue balloon by 400 percent.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

Media & Analyst Contact: Matt McLoughlin Gregory FCA for Kenna Security Phone: 610-228-2123 Email: matt@gregoryfca.com



