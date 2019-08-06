Kforce Revealed as the Most Recognized Staffing Firm Among Tech Consultants

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce ranked as the number one most recognized brand by IT consultants in a recent report published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The study asked temporary workers to identify companies from a list of real and fake firms. As a result, some staffing firm brands were recognized significantly more often than others, with Kforce leading the list.



“This is about more than effective marketing. Over 55 years of meaningful relationships serve as the foundation for the Kforce brand,” said Joe Liberatore, Kforce President. “SIA’s findings are particularly exciting since we know that as brand awareness increases, so do the opportunities for our customers.”

Based entirely on customer survey results, Kforce earned its fourth consecutive ClearlyRated Best of Staffing ® Talent Award and second consecutive Client Award this year. The firm also recently announced reaching a world-class milestone in client Net Promoter Score® (NPS).



“Brand recognition clearly benefited from size and age of firm, but that didn’t entirely explain the ranked order,” said Jon Osborne, SIA’s VP Strategic Research, and the author of the report. “It’s clear that some staffing firms have simply earned greater brand awareness, likely as a result of intelligent marketing and operational excellence.”

Report Methodology

IT temporary workers were asked to identify staffing firm brands relevant to their respective occupations. Each respondent was presented with a list of legitimate staffing brands as well as two fictional staffing brands and was asked to assign each company to one of several categories: staffing firm, fictional company and two other categories that varied by occupation.

The survey was conducted in late 2018 and reflects the opinions of 5,777 North American temporary worker respondents from 45 staffing firms; no single firm accounted for more than 14% of respondents.

