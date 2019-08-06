American Oncology Network Names Nathan H. Walcker as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ --

Fort Myers, FLA., Aug. 06, 2019

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has named Nathan H. Walcker as Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to joining AON, Walcker was a member of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s healthcare investment banking group in New York, where he was responsible for advising leading healthcare companies on mergers, acquisitions and capital structure strategies.

After launching his career on the trading floor at Merrill Lynch, he has since held progressively senior positions as an investment banker and strategic advisor, working with founders and principals of emerging growth and multi-national healthcare companies to evaluate, plan and execute capital investments and pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Walcker earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University.

Demonstrating his commitment to community service, he serves on several community boards. He is a past board member of Lime Connect, a nonprofit which connects high potential students and professionals with disabilities to professional development opportunities.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said,“Nathan’s extensive background in the healthcare sector, particularly with mergers and acquisitions, will be of immense value to us as we continue to join with a growing number of providers dedicated to providing world-class medicine and hometown care in their communities.”

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added: “We look forward to leveraging Nathan’s expertise to optimize quality and value on behalf of our practices and, ultimately, our patients who are battling cancer.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents more than 45 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners/physician assistants practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

