214 Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), Including First Group to Earn Medical-Device- or Drugs-Specific RACs

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that 214 individuals earned Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) during the most recent RAC exam period, this past spring. Of that group, 59 passed one of two new variations of the RAC exam designed to test knowledge of regulations pertaining to either pharmaceuticals or medical devices, specifically.

The RAC exams cover knowledge of healthcare product regulations, critical thinking and analytical skills that regulatory professionals with three to five years of experience are expected to have mastered. Earning the RAC credential indicates knowledge of relevant regulations as well as the ability to apply them in a variety of real-world scenarios.

First established nearly 30 years ago, the RAC is the only professional credential specifically for the healthcare product regulatory field. Last year in response to demand from the regulatory community, RAPS announced the launch of two new RACs focused on specific product areas—one for drugs and one for devices. The four legacy exams, which cover regulations for both drugs and devices but focus on a particular region—RAC US, EU or Canada—or international standards—RAC Global—continue to be offered this year but will be discontinued after the upcoming autumn exam period.

“We have been hearing calls for years from regulatory professionals, who work with medical devices or drug products exclusively, for RAC exams that more closely reflect their everyday work and don’t require learning a whole new industry’s worth of regulations,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The transition from region-based to product-based exams hasn’t been without challenges, but the response to the RAC Drugs and RAC Devices has been overwhelmingly positive. The Regulatory Affairs Certification Board, which oversees the exams, worked diligently to ensure all exams require a similar level of expertise, so regardless of the specific exam passed, all RAC-holders should be equally proud of their achievement.”

In addition to passing an exam, RAC holders must recertify every three years through continuous learning, professional development and regulatory leadership activities, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to the profession. Currently, there are more than 4,700 RAC-credentialed professionals around the world.

The next RAC exam period will be this autumn. Exams will be administered at locations around the world from 21 October to 30 November. Registration is now open for all exams. The deadline to apply is 24 September. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential in spring 2019:

RAC Devices

Andrea Armando

Laurent Bernau

Caroline Bloemker

Julia Brown

Ming Yi Chang

Kara Cutshall

Sergio De Del Castillo

Nikita Deshpande

Emily Dimambro

Michael Efuetlateh

Mica Elizalde

Suresh Kumar Gorentla Venkata

Denise Haley

Dave Halverson

Iheanyichukwu Ijioma

Liyao Ji

Ali Kakavand

Abhijit Khompi

Kristen Kolegraff

Katherine Leith

Aiqing Li

Emily Logsdon

Corinne Lonergan

Christopher Lotzow

Patrick Morrison

Erin Nicklaw

Darin Oppenheimer

Thomas Palmer

Gene Parunak

Vrajisha Patel

Samyukta Rajkumar

Suraj Ramachandran

Isabella Schmitt

Brendan Seward

Todd Snell

Stacey Spies

Luke Stam

Tara Steele

Jeffrey Stouthamer

Jay Sundaram

Laura-Helen-Rachel Szkolar-Sienkiewicz

Leilani Taylor

Aaron Tvedt

Sara Vanwyk

Meghan Wakeford

Cathy Wilburn

Karen Zhou



RAC Drugs

Andrey Bulimov

Theodore Carver

Susan Chong

Craig Claussen

Hemant Jethwani

Simone Krupka

Jennifer Newman

Mabel Ng Li Ling

Leilane Yumi Oshiro Gaglianone

Zhiqiao Ou

Brittany Williams

Mohamed Youssef



RAC Canada

Saleh Bessissow

Olga Braguinets

Emily Campbell

Simon Cournoyer

Amine Djeffal

Christine How

Mary Shaji



RAC EU

Pankaj Bhatt

Greg Geary

Michael Gidding

Byron Ray Griffith

Eric Hardter

Kyuri Kim

Joanne Mcnelis

Akanksha Nagpal

Swathi Pandhiti

Joyce Schuilwerve

Chao-Chuan Wang



RAC Global

Arlene Carillo

Nai-Lin Cheng

Ze Hong Chew

Stephen Danko

Nadia Katherine Fuel Crespo Pottier

Anupama Gaur

Diana Hernandez Bounina

Yuqian Huang

Elaine Larkin

Nicole Lawrence

Jadz Jevz Lee

Tete Li

Lauren Nitahara

Katherine Pacheco

Anisha Shreepad Panth

Jessica Piovarcsik

Geetika Ravela

Huachun Teng

Mohammed Yasin



RAC US

Anginelle Alabanza

Rebecca Aldhizer

Vikas Arora

Andrea Artman

Minette Barrocas

Roman Bauer

Darcie Baynes

Wendy Beck

Heather Benz

Michelle Block

Kecia Brown

Hao Cheng

Hongsuk Choi

Nam Chun

Pei-Fang Chung

Thomas Cocciardi

Pranav Dabeer

Ayush Dalia

Mavis Darkwah

Stacey Degarmo

Emily Nelson Deleon

Trevor Denbo

Caroline Drucker

Manish Dubey

Lam Duong

Kazusa Edamura

David Foss

Anoush Frankian

Joshua Fuqua

June Germain

Deepa Godhiya

Latonya Dawn Green

Shikha Gupta

Dimple Harit

Latha Iype

Eric Jen

Madhuri Jerfy

Minell Karimi

Daniel Kavanagh

Keerthi Keerthi

Katherine Kim

Hans Kjolhede

Ana Kochubey

Chelsea Kozior

Konrad Kulak

Seung Hun Lee

Chen Jung Lee

Kelly Leung

Sonya Li

Shenxuan Liang

Shan Lu

Yan Lu

Jin Lu

Junyu Ma

Dipali Macallister

Lisa Maloney

Sorcha Mc Ginty

John Gavin Mccullough

Shikha Mehta

Yared Mengistu

Kira Meyer

John Montgomery

Berny Mullappally

Francis Murigi

Jeffrey Naveda

Dung Nguyen

Lilia Nunez Rodriguez

Sibel Ok

Ugochi Okereke

Jared Orwenyo

Ssu-Ying Pan

Ronu Patel

Rohini Patel

Suzett Perry

Rebecca Phillips

Karthik Pillai

Mark Pollo

Connie Qiu

Juliati Rahajeng

Vinayak Shankar Rajana

Jonali Ramani

Luke Roode

Carolyn Rooney

Jacquelyn Rosenberger

Shailise Ross

Pakhi Rusia

Muralidhara Reddy Sathi

Mignon Schley

Leonard S. Smith

Brett Snyder

Rowena Soriano

Chandrika Srinivasan

Alicia Staz, M.S., Cqa

Jennifer Stevenson

Brenda Stodart

Rhonda Sundberg

Rebecca Sundseth

Robert Turner

Alakananda Devi Vadlamudi

Shireen Vali

Ranga Venkatesan

Megan Walsh

Wenxian Wang

Zhenzhen Wang

He Wang

Xin Wang

Xiaoqing Wang

Yinghua Wang

Tracie Waters

Katie Watson

Rachael Wessner

Mary Wilson

Glenn Wise

Hanniebey Wiyor

Tiffanie Yu

Leo Zadecky

Li Zhou

Eva Zimmerman

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

