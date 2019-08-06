214 Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), Including First Group to Earn Medical-Device- or Drugs-Specific RACs
/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that 214 individuals earned Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) during the most recent RAC exam period, this past spring. Of that group, 59 passed one of two new variations of the RAC exam designed to test knowledge of regulations pertaining to either pharmaceuticals or medical devices, specifically.
The RAC exams cover knowledge of healthcare product regulations, critical thinking and analytical skills that regulatory professionals with three to five years of experience are expected to have mastered. Earning the RAC credential indicates knowledge of relevant regulations as well as the ability to apply them in a variety of real-world scenarios.
First established nearly 30 years ago, the RAC is the only professional credential specifically for the healthcare product regulatory field. Last year in response to demand from the regulatory community, RAPS announced the launch of two new RACs focused on specific product areas—one for drugs and one for devices. The four legacy exams, which cover regulations for both drugs and devices but focus on a particular region—RAC US, EU or Canada—or international standards—RAC Global—continue to be offered this year but will be discontinued after the upcoming autumn exam period.
“We have been hearing calls for years from regulatory professionals, who work with medical devices or drug products exclusively, for RAC exams that more closely reflect their everyday work and don’t require learning a whole new industry’s worth of regulations,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The transition from region-based to product-based exams hasn’t been without challenges, but the response to the RAC Drugs and RAC Devices has been overwhelmingly positive. The Regulatory Affairs Certification Board, which oversees the exams, worked diligently to ensure all exams require a similar level of expertise, so regardless of the specific exam passed, all RAC-holders should be equally proud of their achievement.”
In addition to passing an exam, RAC holders must recertify every three years through continuous learning, professional development and regulatory leadership activities, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to the profession. Currently, there are more than 4,700 RAC-credentialed professionals around the world.
The next RAC exam period will be this autumn. Exams will be administered at locations around the world from 21 October to 30 November. Registration is now open for all exams. The deadline to apply is 24 September. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.
Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential in spring 2019:
About RAPS
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org
Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org
