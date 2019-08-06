JET Infrastructure Appoints New General Manager

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Infrastructure, which owns and manages a diversified portfolio of jet fuel pipelines and terminals across the United States, today announced that Chad Edinger, a highly accomplished terminal and pipeline operations executive, has joined the company as General Manager.



Mr. Edinger was most recently Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for NuStar Energy LP (formerly Kaneb Pipeline) where he led operations and growth strategies within stringent regulatory environments for some of the largest terminal and petroleum liquids pipeline operators in the United States, optimizing assets through expansions, mergers and acquisitions, talent development and commercial marketing. Over his career, Mr. Edinger has held a variety of operating, commercial and leadership roles within the refined product terminal and pipeline sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Chad to lead the next phase of JET Infrastructure’s growth in North America,” said Kevin Clement, formerly JET Infrastructure’s interim General Manager, who will continue to advise the company and join its board of directors. “Chad brings over 20 years of experience in midstream terminal and pipeline operations, with a strong record of best-in-class health and safety protocols, operational excellence and community stewardship. His deep insight into the US marketplace positions JET Infrastructure to capitalize on growth opportunities arising from increasing demand for air travel.”

“I am excited to assume this new role and for the future of JET Infrastructure, which provides critical aviation infrastructure that makes a significant contribution to regional and international connectivity,” said Mr. Edinger. “I look forward to building on JET Infrastructure’s compelling value proposition for safety, integrity and service to develop and deliver reliable infrastructure and partnership solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Edinger will lead JET Infrastructure’s operations across its diversified portfolio of facilities, including a jet fuel pipeline from Port Everglades, Florida to the airports in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida; pipelines and terminal facilities serving airports in Reno, Nevada, San Diego, California and Memphis, Tennessee; and refined petroleum products terminals that serve major urban growth centers in Sacramento and Stockton, California. JET Infrastructure’s pipeline and terminal facilities are managed in partnership with Buckeye Development & Logistics, LLC, which provides best-in-class operations and maintenance under a long-term contract.

About JET Infrastructure

JET Infrastructure owns and operates jet fuel pipelines and terminals supplying major hub airports and urban growth centers across the United States. Representing approximately 62 miles of underground pipes and total storage capacity of 896,000 barrels, Jet Infrastructure annually handles 2.6 billion gallons of jet fuel and refined products safely and efficiently for their customers through their network of pipelines and terminal assets. JET Infrastructure plays a critical role in maintaining safe, reliable and sustainable airport operations for a diversified customer base.

