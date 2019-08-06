19-24 - Bramaderos Exploration Update -- Farm-in Partner Sunstone to ramp up exploration with 2 rigs drilling at West Zone gold prospect and Limon gold-copper porphyry prospect

Ottawa, ON, Canada: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper project in southern Ecuador, which it is exploring together with ASX listed Sunstone Metals Inc. under a farm-in agreement (see "About Bramaderos", below). Figures related to this news release can be seen in PDF format by accessing the version of this release on the Company's website (www.cornerstoneresources.com) or by clicking on the link below: http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/i/pdf/NR19-24Figures.pdf. HIGHLIGHTS: Second drill rig is mobilizing to the Bramaderos Project, and will commence drilling at the West Zone epithermal gold target during August

Existing drill rig moving from Bramaderos Main to Limon to drill hole LMDD003 targeting the Limon porphyry system

Assay results for Bramaderos Main hole BMDD001, and the upper portion of hole BMDD002 expected in mid-August Second drill rig at Bramaderos: A second drilling rig has been engaged for the Bramaderos project and will be mobilized to commence drilling at the West Zone epithermal gold target during August (Figure 1). The drilling program will comprise at least 5 drill holes for a minimum 1,000m and target interpreted hydrothermal breccia-hosted epithermal gold mineralization that in surface trenching has delivered (see Cornerstone news release dated November 8, 2017): 28m at 3.9g/t gold in trench 8

Including 15.6m at 6.1g/t gold

30m at 0.9g/t gold in trench 10

Including 9.8m at 1.7g/t gold Existing drill rig moving to Limon: The drill rig which completed holes BMDD001 and 002 at Bramaderos Main has now been moved to Limon and is expected to commence drilling LMDD003 this week. The priority of the Limon drilling ahead of Bramaderos Main was established after review of historical results from exploration at Limon and analysis of the results from holes LMDD001 and LMDD002. LMDD002 drilled a 267m length of porphyry-related mineralization consisting of stockwork veining and intensely altered and weakly mineralized rock (see Cornerstone news releases dated May 30 and July 2, 2019). Re-interpretation of existing datasets, and review of results from LMDD002 have identified a target zone to the east of this hole and related to minor surface outcrops of breccia bodies that contain clasts of porphyry stockwork veined material. It is expected that LMDD003 will take 4-5 weeks to drill. Anticipated assay results from Bramaderos Main during August: It is expected that complete assay results from Bramaderos Main hole BMDD001, and the top 200m from hole BMDD002 will be received by the middle of August. Assays from the remainder of hole BMDD002 will be received by mid-September. About Bramaderos The Bramaderos concession is owned by Cornerstone subsidiary La Plata Minerales S.A. ("PLAMIN"), which has signed a binding letter agreement with Sunstone Metals Ltd. (formerly Avalon Minerals Ltd.) (ASX: STM), whereby Sunstone has the right to earn a 51% interest in the project by spending US$3.4 million over 3 years to complete a phase 1 drill program. If this first option is earned, Sunstone can go to 70% by funding a bankable feasibility study, and can go to 80% by financing 100% of the cost of construction of a mine and mill (see news release 17-08 dated April 10, 2017). Qualified Person: Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone's Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release. Sampling and assaying PLAMIN uses a fire assay gold technique for Au assays (FAS-111) and a four acid multi element technique (IMS-230) for a suite of 48 elements. FAS-111 involves Au by Fire Assay on a 30-gram aliquot, fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) at trace levels. IMS-20 is considered a near total 4 acid technique using a 20g aliquot followed by multi-element analysis by ICP-AES/MS at ultra-trace levels. This analysis technique is considered suitable for this style of mineralization. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted ~1/28 samples. The values of the standards range from low to high grade and are considered appropriate to monitor performance of values near cut-off and near the mean grade of the deposit. The check sampling results are monitored and performance issues are communicated to the laboratory if necessary. Sample security was managed through sealed individual samples and sealed bags of multiple samples for secure delivery to the laboratory by permanent staff of the joint-venture. MS Analytical is an internationally accredited laboratory that has all its internal procedures heavily scrutinized in order to maintain their accreditation. MS Analytical is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 2005 Accredited Methods. PLAMIN's sampling techniques and data have been audited multiple times by independent mining consultants during various project assessments. These audits have concluded that the sampling techniques and data management are to industry standards. All historical data has been validated to the best degree possible and migrated into a database. Rock samples are collected by PLAMIN's personnel, placed in plastic bags, labeled and sealed, and stored in a secure place until delivery by PLAMIN employees to the LAC y Asociados ISO 9001-2008 certified sample preparation facility in Cuenca, Ecuador. Rock samples are prepared crushing to 70% passing 2 mm (10 mesh), splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) (MSA code PRP-910). Prepared samples are then shipped to MS Analytical Services (MSA), an ISO 9001-2008 laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada, where samples are assayed for a multi-element suite (MSA code IMS-136, 15.0 g split, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish) and gold by Fire Assay (MSA code FAS-111, 30 g fusion, AAS finish). Over limit results for Cu (>1%) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code ICF-6Cu, 0.2 g, 4-acid digestion, ICP-AES finish). Gold is assayed using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and AAS finish (MSA code FAS 111). Over limit results for Au (>10 g/t) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code FAS-415, FA, 30g., gravimetric finish). Soil samples are dried at low temperature, screened to 80 mesh (MSA code PRP-757), a 15 grams portion is then assayed for a multi-elements suite (MSA code IMS-136, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish). Quality assurance / Quality control (QA/QC) The MSA Analytical Laboratory is a qualified assayer that performs and makes available internal assaying controls. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically used (1 control sample every 20-25 samples) as part of PLAMIN's QA/QC program. Rejects, a 100 g pulp for each rock sample, are stored for future use and controls. About Cornerstone: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador. Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an Ecuadorean company owned by SolGold Plc and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold Plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA. SolGold Plc is funding 100% of the exploration at Cascabel and is the operator of the project. Cornerstone's carried interest through to completion of the feasibility study is repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel. Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. 