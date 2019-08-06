Fusion Foundation Partners with Inwedo to Support Application Development on the Fusion blockchain

/EIN News/ --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced it is partnering with information technology solutions provider Inwedo, to support the extensive number of projects seeking to develop applications on Fusion’s blockchain.

Lodz, Poland-based Inwedo is a software development company focused on people, products, communication, and above all flexibility and transparency. Inwedo’s expert software developers are focused on delivering high-quality applications. Specializing in business processes optimization software, Inwedo is leading development projects that help teams in global companies optimize internal workflows and reduce manual labor.

“It can be intimidating for programmers that are new to our tools to get started,” said Fusion Product Officer, John Liu. “Inwedo will serve as a great support mechanism for projects that require development assistance, and we are thrilled by the groundswell of enthusiasm from businesses like Inwedo that are interested in leveraging our technology.”

Having recognized the immense potential of Fusion’s public blockchain, Inwedo’s technical development team rigorously evaluated Fusion’s code libraries and extensive native functionality, including asset creation and enhancement, time-lock, quantum swap, multi-swap and more. As a result, Inwedo can now program using Fusion’s technical architecture and rich set of APIs.

Said Inwedo Chief Operating Officer Krzysztof Karolczak, “We think blockchain technology is really exciting, and has the potential to have major impact in the world of finance. We are excited to bring our experience in creating dedicated software solutions and support projects seeking to innovate with Fusion’s technology.”

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Inwedo

Inwedo is software development company focused on people, products, communication, and above all – flexibility and transparency. Inwedo’s main priority is to deliver quality products, so we often go beyond the process of code development itself to make sure the created solution brings long-term value to your business. With our product approach, we help to introduce change in a lean way.

We’ve created systems for time, assets and resources management, along with accounting and invoicing systems, knowledge sharingplatforms, certification systems and many more. We focus on understanding the problem our customers are trying to solve, help them to map the current process and design a software that will introduce a measurable improvement, reflected in KPIs. For more information about Inwedo, visit www.inwedo.com.

