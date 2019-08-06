Lightbend Launches Nine City Roadshow Focused on Building Streaming Data Architectures on Red Hat OpenShift

As real-time data use cases drive digital transformation, roadshow focuses on best practices for streaming data on cloud-native, Kubernetes architecture

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 -- Lightbend today announced a nine-city roadshow focused on how to build cloud-native applications for streaming data- specific use cases, using Lightbend Platform and Red Hat® OpenShift®.



Digital transformation initiatives are increasingly reliant on complex, multi-stage streaming data pipelines--from specific use cases like real-time analytics and fraud detection to shipping new products with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

Lightbend Platform is the first solution that gives developers powerful abstractions for composing streaming data pipelines, while also giving operators reliability and scalability for deploying and managing these real-time workloads on cloud-native architectures.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-ready Kubernetes container platform with full-stack automated operations designed to manage complex workloads such as streaming data application deployments.

The Lightbend and Red Hat Streaming Data Roadshow will teach attendees the common architectural patterns that form the foundation of successful streaming applications. Topics include:

Why streaming data is essential for digital transformation with an example of AI/ML How to overcome the hard parts of streaming architecture with microservices principles How to choose the right tools: when to use Kafka, Akka, Flink, and Spark Which cloud-native deployment options to consider for runtime reliability Why new performance metrics matter for managing streaming data applications

New York (September 10)

Atlanta (September 11)

Chicago (September 12)

Dallas (September 13)

San Francisco (October 8)

Seattle (October 10)

Washington (October 30)

London (Coming Soon)

Paris (Coming Soon)

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com .

