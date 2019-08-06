Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (Intrepid) (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the second quarter of 2019.



Key Takeaways for Q2 2019

Net income of $5.6 million, or $0.04 per share, a $6.6 million increase compared to prior year second quarter net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.01) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $14.9 million.

of $14.9 million. Cash flow from operations of $23.6 million.

Potash, Trio ® , and oilfield solutions segment gross margins of $8.2 million, $1.5 million, and $3.5 million, increases of $2.0 million, $3.7 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to the prior year second quarter.

, and oilfield solutions segment gross margins of $8.2 million, $1.5 million, and $3.5 million, increases of $2.0 million, $3.7 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to the prior year second quarter. Acquired Dinwiddie Jal Ranch (Intrepid South) on May 1.

Recent Developments

Signed a joint marketing agreement with NGL Energy Partners (NGL) for Intrepid to handle the development, transportation, marketing, and sale of water from approximately 185,000 acres of the companies’ properties in the Northern Delaware Basin.

Announced the acquisition, together with NGL, of land in Texas near Intrepid South for the development of a produced water disposal facility and to facilitate water recycling plans. Successfully permitted five disposal wells on the property.

Entered into an amended credit facility, moving from a $50 million asset-backed revolving facility to a $75 million cash-flow revolving facility with a $75 million accordion.

"Since our last earnings announcement, we have undertaken one of our most productive and rewarding three-month periods in recent memory, highlighted by multiple acquisitions and an additional, strategic partnership in our growing oilfield solutions segment," said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. "To top it off, we delivered a solid second quarter as our diversified revenue streams provided a boost to overall results and our potash and Trio® segments managed good results despite a challenging spring season that saw record wet weather throughout most of the country. Operations at Intrepid South exceeded our expectations during the quarter, adding meaningfully to the bottom line through sales of water and other oilfield-related revenue streams. We expect water sales to ramp up in the second half of the year as water-transfer infrastructure and takeaway capacity increase in the Delaware Basin. We continue to expect total water sales for the year towards the high end of the $20 million to $30 million range."

Jornayvaz continued, “Recent summer fill program announcements for potash and Trio® have produced a solid order book for our agricultural products entering the third quarter, albeit at reduced prices. Our joint marketing agreement with NGL and the acquisition of land in Texas for the development of a produced water disposal facility with NGL are the latest steps in pursuing our goal to expand our oilfield solutions footprint and increase the cash flow from Intrepid South. Our improved financial position and cash flow generation over the past 18 months have allowed us to return to an entrepreneurial mindset, and we believe we are well-positioned to pursue additional opportunities across our business segments."

Consolidated Results

Intrepid generated second quarter 2019 net income of $5.6 million, or $0.04 per share, and first half 2019 net income of $11.8 million, or $0.09 per share. Consolidated gross margin increased to $13.2 million and $26.3 million in the second quarter and first half of 2019, respectively, compared to the prior-year periods. These increases were driven primarily by improvements in the average net realized sales price(1) of potash and increased byproducts sales.

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 35,547 $ 32,055 $ 69,877 $ 62,661 Gross margin $ 8,228 $ 6,278 $ 17,592 $ 11,254 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 95 98 183 195 Potash production volumes (in tons) 56 45 167 170 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 299 $ 254 $ 294 $ 249

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 increased $2.0 million, or 31%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, as increased market prices for potash drove an 18% increase in average net realized sales price per ton. First half 2019 gross margin increased $6.3 million, or 56%, compared to the prior-year period, as higher average net realized sales price per ton was partially offset by a 6% decrease in sales volume due to continued wet weather in parts of the U.S.

Second quarter 2019 production volume increased compared to the prior year due to timing of harvest from Intrepid's solar ponds.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 21,435 $ 19,134 $ 39,245 $ 40,954 Gross margin (deficit) $ 1,454 $ (2,235 ) $ 2,186 $ (4,312 ) Trio® sales volume (in tons) 71 69 127 146 Trio® production volume (in tons) 66 55 129 102 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 196 $ 191 $ 200 $ 193

Gross margin improved to $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2019 on higher average net realized sales price per ton and increased byproduct water sales. First half 2019 gross margin improved to $2.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million compared to the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased byproduct water sales and lower cost of goods sold. Lower cost of goods sold resulted from recovery-rate improvements over the past year and more product sold into international markets, some of which carried lower per ton inventory cost due to previous write-downs based on an estimate of net realizable value.

Second quarter 2019 sales volume increased 3% compared to the prior-year period as increased international shipments were mostly offset by lower domestic volumes. First half 2019 sales decreased 13% compared to the prior year as continued wet weather in parts of the U.S. and uncertainty surrounding price towards the end of the second quarter resulted in decreased domestic sales.

Second quarter and first half 2019 production volume increased 20% and 26%, respectively, compared to the prior year, as Intrepid converted more work-in-process inventory into premium Trio®.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Sales $ 5,641 $ 3,987 $ 12,263 $ 8,880 Gross margin $ 3,489 $ 3,243 $ 6,561 $ 7,544

Sales increased $1.7 million, or 41%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 mainly due to a $1.0 million increase in sales of products such as high-speed mixing and trucking, caliche, produced water disposal royalties, and right-of-way or damages revenue associated with Intrepid South.



Gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 increased $0.2 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year as improved sales were partially offset by expenses associated with the Intrepid South acquisition and costs related to high-speed mixing and trucking services and water sales.

First half 2019 sales increased $3.4 million, or 38%, due to $2.0 million in sales of potassium chloride brine used in high-speed mixing services and a $1.7 million increase in other sales. Water sales decreased $0.4 million compared to the first half of 2018 due to an increase in sales classified as a byproduct of our potash or Trio® segment.

Costs related to the sales of potassium chloride brine and water and the Intrepid South acquisition resulted in a $1.0 million decrease in gross margin in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018.

Liquidity

Cash provided by operations was $23.6 million during the second quarter of 2019. Cash spent on investing activities was $61.8 million, primarily due to the Intrepid South acquisition in May 2019. As of June 30, 2019, Intrepid had $15.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $20.9 million available to borrow under its credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, Intrepid had $50 million of senior notes outstanding and $20 million outstanding under its credit facility with Bank of Montreal.

In August 2019, Intrepid amended its credit facility to change it from an asset-backed revolving credit facility to a cash-flow revolving credit facility, to increase the amount available under the facility from $50 million to $75 million plus an additional $75 million accordion, and to extend the maturity date to August 1, 2024.

Notes

1 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

Conference Call Information

A teleconference to discuss the quarter is scheduled for August 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is 1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada, and is +1-631-891-4304 for other countries. The call will also be streamed on the Intrepid website, intrepidpotash.com .

An audio recording of the conference call will be available through September 6, 2019, at intrepidpotash.com and by dialing 1-800-319-6413 for U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-883-6842 for other countries. The replay will require the input of the conference identification number 3448.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com , to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, and its market outlook. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

changes in the price, demand, or supply of Intrepid's products and services;

Intrepid's ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow its business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio ® , byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; challenges to Intrepid's water rights;

Intrepid’s ability to integrate the Intrepid South assets into its existing business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition;

Intrepid's ability to sell Trio ® internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs;

internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs; the costs of, and Intrepid's ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

Intrepid's ability to comply with the terms of its senior notes and its revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under those agreements;

further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

changes in reserve estimates;

currency fluctuations;

adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at Intrepid's solar solution mines;

increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

Intrepid's ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

Intrepid's inability to fund necessary capital investments; and

the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Intrepid's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in "Risk Factors" in Intrepid's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make.

All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no duty to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 62,512 $ 55,176 $ 120,066 $ 112,495 Less: Freight costs 11,293 9,789 21,749 20,272 Warehousing and handling costs 2,230 2,603 4,466 4,877 Cost of goods sold 35,818 35,422 67,512 72,079 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 76 — 781 Gross Margin 13,171 7,286 26,339 14,486 Selling and administrative 6,355 6,190 12,162 10,160 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 417 417 834 834 Care and maintenance expense 65 118 214 247 Other operating (income) expense (83 ) 703 288 869 Operating Income 6,417 (142 ) 12,841 2,376 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (806 ) (878 ) (1,409 ) (1,756 ) Interest income — — — 99 Other income — 62 334 80 Income Before Income Taxes 5,611 (958 ) 11,766 799 Income Tax Expense — — — — Net Income (Loss) $ 5,611 $ (958 ) $ 11,766 $ 799 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 128,896 127,861 128,813 127,762 Diluted 131,043 127,861 130,985 130,966 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.01





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,508 $ 33,222 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 24,553 25,161 Other receivables, net 1,729 597 Inventory, net 82,200 82,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,294 4,332 Total current assets 127,284 145,358 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 388,157 346,209 Long-term parts inventory, net 29,783 30,031 Intangible Assets 15,892 2,311 Other assets, net 6,533 1,322 Total Assets $ 567,649 $ 525,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable: Trade $ 6,440 $ 9,107 Related parties 28 28 Income taxes payable 816 914 Accrued liabilities 10,507 8,717 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 5,973 4,124 Advances on credit facility 20,000 — Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 — Other current liabilities 15,010 11,891 Total current liabilities 78,774 34,781 Long-term debt, net 29,697 49,642 Asset retirement obligation 23,909 23,125 Operating lease liabilities 3,827 — Other non-current liabilities 420 420 Total Liabilities 136,627 107,968 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 129,170,282 and 128,716,595 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 651,195 649,202 Retained deficit (220,302 ) (232,068 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 431,022 417,263 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 567,649 $ 525,231





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,611 $ (958 ) $ 11,766 $ 799 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts — 379 — 379 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,073 7,560 16,819 16,075 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 417 417 834 834 Amortization of deferred financing costs 69 184 137 367 Stock-based compensation 1,231 1,347 2,262 2,294 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 76 — 781 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 20 (50 ) 39 (84 ) Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence — 15 4 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 3,664 8,018 607 (3,810 ) Other receivables, net (770 ) (1,126 ) (1,132 ) (1,333 ) Refundable income taxes — (181 ) — 2,663 Inventory, net 4,181 6,718 90 12,727 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,088 514 1,191 1,428 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (1,852 ) (3,198 ) 603 (3,197 ) Income tax payable (98 ) 172 (98 ) 172 Operating lease liabilities (491 ) — (970 ) — Other liabilities 2,474 4,385 (414 ) 8,066 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,617 24,272 31,738 38,176 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (51,559 ) (2,408 ) (55,517 ) (8,878 ) Additions to intangible assets (13,581 ) — (13,581 ) — Deposit on asset purchase 3,250 — — — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties 68 58 68 92 Net cash used in investing activities (61,822 ) (2,350 ) (69,030 ) (8,786 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility 30,000 — 30,000 13,500 Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility (10,000 ) (1,500 ) (10,000 ) (17,400 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting (166 ) (309 ) (278 ) (371 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 36 9 47 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,834 (1,773 ) 19,731 (4,224 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (18,371 ) 20,149 (17,561 ) 25,166 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 34,514 6,566 33,704 1,549 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 16,143 $ 26,715 $ 16,143 $ 26,715 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Net cash paid (refunded) during the period for: Interest $ 1,113 $ 1,481 $ 1,162 $ 1,576 Income taxes $ 98 $ 8 $ 98 $ (2,835 ) Accrued purchases for property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties $ 3,174 $ 651 $ 3,174 $ 651 Right-of-use assets exchanged for operating lease liabilities $ 810 $ — $ 6,726 $ —





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.





Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net Income (Loss) $ 5,611 $ (958 ) $ 11,766 $ 799 Interest expense 806 878 1,409 1,756 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8,073 7,560 16,819 16,075 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 417 417 834 834 Total adjustments 9,296 8,855 19,062 18,665 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,907 $ 7,897 $ 30,828 $ 19,464





Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 35,547 $ 21,435 $ 32,055 $ 19,134 Less: Segment byproduct sales 3,527 1,073 3,867 294 Freight costs 3,604 6,471 3,276 5,655 Subtotal $ 28,416 $ 13,891 $ 24,912 $ 13,185 Divided by: Tons sold 95 71 98 69 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 299 $ 196 $ 254 $ 191





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 69,877 $ 39,245 $ 62,661 $ 40,954 Less: Segment byproduct sales 9,312 2,332 7,408 878 Freight costs 6,847 11,507 6,735 11,931 Subtotal $ 53,718 $ 25,406 $ 48,518 $ 28,145 Divided by: Tons sold 183 127 195 146 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 294 $ 200 $ 249 $ 193





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE AND SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 32,020 $ — $ 218 $ (111 ) $ 32,127 Trio® — 20,362 — — 20,362 Water 457 938 4,270 — 5,665 Salt 2,368 135 — — 2,503 Magnesium Chloride 206 — — — 206 Brines 496 — — — 496 Other — — 1,153 — 1,153 Total Revenue $ 35,547 $ 21,435 $ 5,641 $ (111 ) $ 62,512





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 60,565 $ — $ 2,040 $ (1,319 ) $ 61,286 Trio® — 36,913 — — 36,913 Water 797 1,879 8,375 — 11,051 Salt 5,369 453 — — 5,822 Magnesium Chloride 1,946 — — — 1,946 Brines 1,200 — — — 1,200 Other — — 1,848 — 1,848 Total Revenue $ 69,877 $ 39,245 $ 12,263 $ (1,319 ) $ 120,066





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 28,188 $ — $ — $ — $ 28,188 Trio® — 18,840 — — 18,840 Water 350 270 3,877 — 4,497 Salt 1,832 24 — — 1,856 Magnesium Chloride 1,246 — — — 1,246 Brines 439 — — — 439 Other — — 110 — 110 Total Revenue $ 32,055 $ 19,134 $ 3,987 $ — $ 55,176





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 55,252 $ — $ — $ — $ 55,252 Trio® — 40,077 — — 40,077 Water 520 776 8,725 — 10,021 Salt 3,565 101 — — 3,666 Magnesium Chloride 2,651 — — — 2,651 Brines 673 — — — 673 Other — — 155 — 155 Total Revenue $ 62,661 $ 40,954 $ 8,880 $ — $ 112,495





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 35,547 $ 21,435 $ 5,641 $ (111 ) $ 62,512 Less: Freight costs 4,742 6,471 80 — 11,293 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,319 911 — — 2,230 Cost of goods sold 21,258 12,599 2,072 (111 ) 35,818 Gross Margin $ 8,228 $ 1,454 $ 3,489 $ — $ 13,171 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,120 $ 1,520 $ 232 $ 201 $ 8,073 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 69,877 $ 39,245 $ 12,263 $ (1,319 ) $ 120,066 Less: Freight costs 9,382 11,506 861 — 21,749 Warehousing and handling

costs 2,586 1,880 — — 4,466 Cost of goods sold 40,317 23,673 4,841 (1,319 ) 67,512 Gross Margin $ 17,592 $ 2,186 $ 6,561 $ — $ 26,339 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 12,915 $ 3,078 $ 423 $ 403 $ 16,819 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 32,055 $ 19,134 $ 3,987 $ — $ 55,176 Less: Freight costs 4,134 5,655 — — 9,789 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,411 1,182 10 — 2,603 Cost of goods sold 20,232 14,456 734 — 35,422 Lower of cost or net realizable

value inventory adjustments — 76 — — 76 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 6,278 $ (2,235 ) $ 3,243 $ — $ 7,286 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 5,768 $ 1,625 $ 78 $ 89 $ 7,560 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 62,661 $ 40,954 $ 8,880 $ — $ 112,495 Less: Freight costs 8,340 11,932 — — 20,272 Warehousing and handling

costs 2,566 2,300 11 — 4,877 Cost of goods sold 40,501 30,253 1,325 — 72,079 Lower of cost or net realizable

value inventory adjustments — 781 — — 781 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 11,254 $ (4,312 ) $ 7,544 $ — $ 14,486 Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1 $ 12,546 $ 3,259 $ 142 $ 128 $ 16,075

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.



