Ocwen Financial Announces Operating Results for Second Quarter 2019

Reported a Net Loss of $89.7 million which was impacted by significant pre-tax items: $40.7 million of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption driven fair value changes and $10.1 million in re-engineering costs for the second quarter of 2019





Completed the final phase of our loan transfer process and transition from REALServicing ® to Black Knight MSP ®



Completed the merger of our two primary licensed legal entities Ocwen Loan Servicing and PHH Mortgage Corporation



Continued to execute on our cost re-engineering plan and realized annualized run rate cost savings ahead of our expectations through the second quarter of 2019



Closed a $300 million MSR financing facility on a fully committed basis on July 1



Ended the quarter with $288 million of cash and $423 million of total stockholders' equity

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today reported a net loss of $89.7 million, or $0.67 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $29.8 million or $0.22 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen said, “Through continued strong execution, we have made significant progress and achieved a number of important objectives of our key business initiatives. I continue to be pleased with the results of our integration, cost re-engineering, MSR sourcing, and lending growth efforts. Despite a more challenging market and business environment to achieve MSR portfolio growth, we remain committed to strengthening the Company and returning to profitability in the shortest time frame possible while maintaining our capital allocation discipline.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Pre-tax loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $84.3 million, which compares to a $28.4 million loss in the second quarter of 2018. Pre-tax results for the quarter were impacted by a number of significant items, including but not limited to: $40.7 million of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption driven fair value changes and $10.1 million in severance, retention and other re-engineering costs in the quarter.

The Servicing segment recorded $59.0 million of pre-tax loss for the second quarter of 2019. The business was negatively impacted by portfolio runoff and loan boarding driven timing delay in default activity. We also recorded $48.7 million of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption driven MSR fair value changes, net of the NRZ financing liability fair value change in the quarter.

The Lending segment recorded $8.4 million of pre-tax income for the second quarter of 2019. Our reverse mortgage lending business recorded $11.9 million of pre-tax income, which included $8.0 million of interest rate driven favorable fair value changes. Our forward lending business incurred a $3.6 million pre-tax loss.

The Corporate segment recorded $33.7 million of pre-tax loss for the second quarter of 2019. The quarter included $10.1 million of severance, retention and other re-engineering costs.

Additional Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

We closed MSR acquisitions with $10.8 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) to date in 2019.





Completed 5,301 modifications in the quarter to help struggling families stay in their homes, 16% of which included debt forgiveness totaling $24 million.





Delinquencies decreased from 4.7% at March 31, 2019 to 3.7% at June 30, 2019, primarily driven by loss mitigation efforts.





The constant pre-payment rate (CPR) increased from 12.5% in the first quarter of 2019 to 15.2% in the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, prime CPR was 16.2%, and non-prime CPR was 14.3%.





In the second quarter of 2019, Ocwen originated forward and reverse mortgage loans with unpaid principal balances of $150.6 million and $142.1 million, respectively.





Our reverse mortgage portfolio ended the quarter with an estimated $60 million in discounted future gains from forecasted future draws on existing loans. Neither the anticipated future gains nor the future funding liability are included in the Company’s financial statements.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage Corporation (PHH Mortgage) and Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc. (Liberty). PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website ( www.Ocwen.com ) .

Residential Servicing Statistics

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Total unpaid principal balance of loans and REO serviced $ 229,283,045 $ 251,080,740 $ 256,000,490 $ 160,996,474 $ 167,127,014 Non-performing loans and REO serviced as a % of total UPB (1) 3.7 % 4.7 % 4.9 % 7.8 % 8.3 % Prepayment speed (average CPR)(2) (3) 15.2 % 12.5 % 12.9 % 13.7 % 14.3 %

(1) Performing loans include those loans that are less than 90 days past due and those loans for which borrowers are making scheduled payments under loan modification, forbearance or bankruptcy plans. We consider all other loans to be non-performing.

(2) Average CPR for the prior three months. CPR measures prepayments as a percentage of the current outstanding loan balance expressed as a compound annual rate.

(3) Average CPR for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes 16.2% for prime loans and 14.3% for non-prime loans.

Segment Results

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Servicing Revenue $ 242,510 $ 230,509 $ 501,784 $ 456,605 Expenses 290,087 166,888 555,984 337,984 Other expense, net (11,429 ) (61,535 ) (62,308 ) (96,053 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (59,006 ) 2,086 (116,508 ) 22,568 Lending Revenue 28,794 19,002 69,885 48,197 Expenses 21,026 17,785 42,357 38,081 Other income, net 591 182 691 55 Income before income taxes 8,359 1,399 28,219 10,171 Corporate Items and Other Revenue 3,034 4,070 6,557 9,036 Expenses 20,381 20,977 13,258 36,086 Other expense, net (16,339 ) (14,983 ) (30,427 ) (29,129 ) Loss before income taxes (33,686 ) (31,890 ) (37,128 ) (56,179 ) Consolidated loss before income taxes $ (84,333 ) $ (28,405 ) $ (125,417 ) $ (23,440 )





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Servicing and subservicing fees $ 239,182 $ 222,227 $ 495,045 $ 444,365 Gain on loans held for sale, net 15,075 24,393 32,670 44,193 Other revenue, net 20,081 6,961 50,511 25,280 Total revenue 274,338 253,581 578,226 513,838 Expenses MSR valuation adjustments, net 147,268 33,118 256,266 50,247 Compensation and benefits 82,283 69,838 176,979 147,913 Servicing and origination 21,510 28,276 50,208 59,694 Technology and communications 20,001 23,906 44,436 46,709 Professional services 37,136 32,389 40,577 70,159 Occupancy and equipment 18,699 12,859 35,288 25,473 Other expenses 4,597 5,264 7,845 11,956 Total expenses 331,494 205,650 611,599 412,151 Other income (expense) Interest income 3,837 3,355 8,395 6,055 Interest expense (31,571 ) (77,503 ) (102,016 ) (128,313 ) Bargain purchase gain (96 ) — (381 ) — Other, net 653 (2,188 ) 1,958 (2,869 ) Total other expense, net (27,177 ) (76,336 ) (92,044 ) (125,127 ) Loss before income taxes (84,333 ) (28,405 ) (125,417 ) (23,440 ) Income tax expense 5,404 1,348 8,814 3,696 Net loss (89,737 ) (29,753 ) (134,231 ) (27,136 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — (78 ) — (147 ) Net loss attributable to Ocwen stockholders $ (89,737 ) $ (29,831 ) $ (134,231 ) $ (27,283 ) Loss per share attributable to Ocwen stockholders Basic and Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 134,465,741 133,856,132 134,193,874 133,490,828





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash $ 287,724 $ 329,132 Restricted cash (amounts related to variable interest entities (VIEs) of $15,489 and $20,968) 60,708 67,878 Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), at fair value 1,312,633 1,457,149 Advances, net 229,167 249,382 Match funded advances (related to VIEs) 875,332 937,294 Loans held for sale ($135,691 and $176,525 carried at fair value) 196,071 242,622 Loans held for investment, at fair value (amounts related to VIEs of $25,324 and $26,520) 5,897,731 5,498,719 Receivables, net 187,985 198,262 Premises and equipment, net 57,598 33,417 Other assets ($7,760 and $7,568 carried at fair value)(amounts related to VIEs of $1,418 and $2,874) 522,844 379,567 Assets related to discontinued operations — 794 Total assets $ 9,627,793 $ 9,394,216 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities (HMBS) related borrowings, at fair value $ 5,745,383 $ 5,380,448 Match funded liabilities (related to VIEs) 671,796 778,284 Other financing liabilities ($868,610 and $1,057,671 carried at fair value) (amounts related to VIEs of $23,697 and $24,815) 931,451 1,127,613 Other secured borrowings, net 516,481 382,538 Senior notes, net 447,577 448,727 Other liabilities ($3,934 and $4,986 carried at fair value) 892,211 703,636 Liabilities related to discontinued operations — 18,265 Total liabilities 9,204,899 8,839,511 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 134,595,798 and 133,912,425 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively 1,346 1,339 Additional paid-in capital 555,696 554,056 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (130,648 ) 3,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (3,500 ) (4,257 ) Total stockholders’ equity 422,894 554,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,627,793 $ 9,394,216





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (134,231 ) $ (27,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: MSR valuation adjustments, net 256,266 50,247 Gain on sale of MSRs, net (869 ) (1,036 ) Provision for bad debts 17,158 25,879 Depreciation 19,563 12,640 Equity-based compensation expense 1,664 772 Gain on valuation of financing liability (76,981 ) (8,642 ) Net gain on valuation of mortgage loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings (37,201 ) (7,930 ) Gain on loans held for sale, net (19,887 ) (16,744 ) Bargain purchase gain 381 — Origination and purchase of loans held for sale (501,696 ) (838,581 ) Proceeds from sale and collections of loans held for sale 513,706 800,982 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in advances and match funded assets 91,679 182,481 Decrease in receivables and other assets, net 79,931 86,606 Decrease in other liabilities (79,753 ) (68,556 ) Other, net (927 ) 5,588 Net cash provided by operating activities 128,803 196,570 Cash flows from investing activities Origination of loans held for investment (427,021 ) (487,472 ) Principal payments received on loans held for investment 232,514 186,216 Purchase of MSRs (99,382 ) — Proceeds from sale of MSRs 1,401 224 Proceeds from sale of advances 2,132 4,726 Issuance of automotive dealer financing notes — (19,642 ) Collections of automotive dealer financing notes — 52,581 Additions to premises and equipment (1,133 ) (6,398 ) Other, net 3,700 3,577 Net cash used in investing activities (287,789 ) (266,188 )





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (continued)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of match funded liabilities, net (106,488 ) (247,924 ) Proceeds from mortgage loan warehouse facilities and other secured borrowings 1,137,418 1,546,226 Repayment of mortgage loan warehouse facilities and other secured borrowings (1,222,471 ) (1,812,568 ) Proceeds from issuance of SSTL 119,100 — Repayments of SSTL (12,716 ) (58,375 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to SSTL (1,284 ) — Proceeds from sale of MSRs accounted for as a financing 876 279,586 Proceeds from sale of Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECM, or reverse mortgages) accounted for as a financing (HMBS-related borrowings) 425,106 499,576 Repayment of HMBS-related borrowings (228,015 ) (181,548 ) Capital distribution to non-controlling interest — (822 ) Other, net (1,118 ) (991 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 110,408 23,160 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (48,578 ) (46,458 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 397,010 302,560 Cash and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 348,432 $ 256,102 (1) Cash and restricted cash as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 includes $287.7 million and $228.4 million of cash and $60.7 million and $27.7 million of restricted cash, respectively.



