Law on Organization and Functioning of Municipalities Approved

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The National Assembly approved on Monday, by consensus, the Organic Law on the Organization and Functioning of Local Authorities, whose elections are scheduled for 2020. ,

Speaking to the press, the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, considered the session to be helpful, as it reached consensus on this matter, as there were two diplomas under discussion: one presented by the Executive and another by the opposition through CASA- CE coalition.

Meanwhile, MPLA parliamentary group's chairman Américo Cunonoca said the MP's had a peaceful solution, after several debates, and reached consensus.

On its side, Unita deputy David Mendes said that Unita sought of a solution that defends national interests, which is why political parties have eased their positions and reached consensus.

The discussion on the Municipal Legislative Package continues in the specialty, next Tuesday (6), with the approach of the Administrative Guardianship Act on the Municipalities.

