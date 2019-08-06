Folha de São Paulo highlights progress in Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The newspaper “ Folha de Sao Paulo” highlighted on Monday the reforms registered by African countries in the political and economic fields, highlighting the case of Angola and the measures implemented since September 2017 by President João Lourenço.,

In an editorial, the Brazilian daily notes that, as soon as he took office, the Angolan head of state defended investigations over corruption cases involving political personalities with interests in various economic segments of the country.

According to Folha de São Paulo, after three years of recession Angola's Gross Domestic Product should stop falling this year of 2019, as the result of the reforms undertaken by João Lourenço.

The editorial says that the signs in Africa allow for some optimism, underlining that populist and leaders who have been in power for decades have been overthrown in recent years.

It also highlights the case of South Africa, where Cyril Ramaphosa's government has made fighting corruption a priority and has started an agenda to reduce the state machine.

It foresees for 2019 a growth of 1.5%, which, far from being exuberant, represents improvement compared to recent years stagnation.

The newspaper also cites Zimbabwe as another example of renewal, albeit restricted, in a process led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, elected a year ago.

However, it recognizes that the economic and infrastructure situation is still deficient.

According to the Brazilian newspaper, sub-Saharan Africa's GDP is expected to grow by a relevant 3.3% in 2019, the highest level in five years, and it is expected that the relative recovery will provide an environment of reform and not be converted, as has happened several times, in new opportunities for the looting of the state by political groups attached to power.

